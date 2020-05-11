Log in
NORDEX SE

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
Nordex : says supply chain problems persist in COVID-19 crisis

05/11/2020 | 01:46am EDT

German wind turbine maker Nordex on Monday said it was unclear when it could issue a new outlook for the current year, saying supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic continued to hit its business.

"The effects of the coronavirus pandemic have been dominating everyday life in Europe and many other regions for several weeks now. The Nordex Group and the wind energy sector as a whole are being impacted by this crisis," CEO Jose Luis Blanco said.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

