Nordex : signs contract for 58 MW in Croatia

The Nordex Group signs contract for 58 MW in Croatia



27.06.2019 / 07:30

Hamburg, 27 June 2019. The Nordex Group is further enlarging its footprint in Croatia. The state-owned energy supplier Hrvatska elektroprivreda (HEP Group) has now placed an order with the manufacturer for the supply of 18 N131/3600 turbines for the "Korlat" wind farm. The Nordex Group is also responsible for service and maintenance of the turbines for a period of 20 years on the basis of a Premium Service Agreement. For the HEP Group this is the first wind farm in its power plant portfolio.

"We are pleased that the HEP Group has now added wind turbine generators to its existing power plant portfolio for the first time and that they have opted for our turbine technology. By building Korlat, we are supporting the HEP Group on its way to a CO 2 -free, climate-neutral electricity production," says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

"Korlat" is to be set up some 40 kilometres from the port of Zadar, near to Benkovac, a town in the interior of the country. The wind farm has an altitude of between 270 and 340 metres above sea level. The wind speed at the site is a moderate 7.2 metres per second, ideal conditions for the N131/3600, which is specifically designed for moderate and very low wind speeds. Start of the delivery of the turbines is end of 2019 year. The plant is scheduled to go into operation in mid of 2020.

"WPP Korlat will be the first wind power plant in our generation portfolio, but also the first power plant in Croatia to generate electricity without incentives. In preparation are other wind power plant projects, which are developed as part of renewable development scenario", says Frane Barbari?, the President of the Management Board of HEP d.d.

The wind farm Korlat expected production is around 170 GWh, which is around 1.5% of Croatian electricity consumption.

Hrvatska elektroprivreda (HEP Group) - a profile

Hrvatska elektroprivreda (HEP Group) is the national energy company, which has been dealing with generation, distribution and supply of electricity for more than a century. And in the last few decades it has been dealing with distribution and supply of heat energy and natural gas to customers. By 2030 HEP is planning to increase the proportion of RES from 35 to more than 50 percent. This aim is to be achieved by increase of capacity and generation of existing hydropower plants, by constructing new hydropower plants and by investing into wind power plants, solar power plants as well as other RES.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company currently has more than 5,500 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

