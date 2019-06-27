Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Nordex SE    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 06/27 02:28:29 am
12.385 EUR   +1.85%
02:16aNORDEX : signs contract for 58 MW in Croatia
PU
01:35aNORDEX : signs contract for 58 MW in Croatia
EQ
06/24NORDEX : extends service agreements for 400 MW in US
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nordex : signs contract for 58 MW in Croatia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
The Nordex Group signs contract for 58 MW in Croatia

27.06.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 27 June 2019. The Nordex Group is further enlarging its footprint in Croatia. The state-owned energy supplier Hrvatska elektroprivreda (HEP Group) has now placed an order with the manufacturer for the supply of 18 N131/3600 turbines for the "Korlat" wind farm. The Nordex Group is also responsible for service and maintenance of the turbines for a period of 20 years on the basis of a Premium Service Agreement. For the HEP Group this is the first wind farm in its power plant portfolio.

"We are pleased that the HEP Group has now added wind turbine generators to its existing power plant portfolio for the first time and that they have opted for our turbine technology. By building Korlat, we are supporting the HEP Group on its way to a CO2-free, climate-neutral electricity production," says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

"Korlat" is to be set up some 40 kilometres from the port of Zadar, near to Benkovac, a town in the interior of the country. The wind farm has an altitude of between 270 and 340 metres above sea level. The wind speed at the site is a moderate 7.2 metres per second, ideal conditions for the N131/3600, which is specifically designed for moderate and very low wind speeds. Start of the delivery of the turbines is end of 2019 year. The plant is scheduled to go into operation in mid of 2020.

"WPP Korlat will be the first wind power plant in our generation portfolio, but also the first power plant in Croatia to generate electricity without incentives. In preparation are other wind power plant projects, which are developed as part of renewable development scenario", says Frane Barbari?, the President of the Management Board of HEP d.d.

The wind farm Korlat expected production is around 170 GWh, which is around 1.5% of Croatian electricity consumption.

Hrvatska elektroprivreda (HEP Group) - a profile
Hrvatska elektroprivreda (HEP Group) is the national energy company, which has been dealing with generation, distribution and supply of electricity for more than a century. And in the last few decades it has been dealing with distribution and supply of heat energy and natural gas to customers. By 2030 HEP is planning to increase the proportion of RES from 35 to more than 50 percent. This aim is to be achieved by increase of capacity and generation of existing hydropower plants, by constructing new hydropower plants and by investing into wind power plants, solar power plants as well as other RES.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company currently has more than 5,500 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

For more information, please contact:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


27.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 829059

 
End of News DGAP News Service

829059  27.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=829059&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORDEX SE
02:16aNORDEX : signs contract for 58 MW in Croatia
PU
01:35aNORDEX : signs contract for 58 MW in Croatia
EQ
06/24NORDEX : extends service agreements for 400 MW in US
AQ
06/22NORDEX : extends service agreements for 400 MW of wind energy in U.S.
AQ
06/21NORDEX : extends service agreements for 400 MW in US
PU
06/21NORDEX : extends service agreements for 400 MW in US
EQ
06/18Germany needs to ease rules to hit 2030 renewables target
RE
06/18NORDEX : receives 300 MW order from Engie from the USA
PU
06/18NORDEX : receives 300 MW order from Engie from the USA
EQ
06/12NORDEX : obtains order for 93 MW from Spain
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 257 M
EBIT 2019 13,5 M
Net income 2019 -17,3 M
Debt 2019 118 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 31,15
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capitalization 1 179 M
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 13,3 €
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Franco Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Johannes Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEX SE60.30%1 339
ABB LTD3.42%43 138
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED9.92%10 680
ABB INDIA LTD16.63%4 776
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC-16.39%3 211
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.--.--%2 672
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About