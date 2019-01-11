Nordex : signs major contract for 150 MW project in the USA

11.01.2019, Press release

Hamburg, 11 January 2019. With a major order from the USA, the Nordex Group has successfully completed the 2018 year-end spurt in one of the largest growth markets for wind energy. In December, the company signed a contract with an independent power producer to supply 48 turbines from the AW125/3150 series.

Nordex plans to deliver the first turbines for the 150 MW wind farm in the 3rd quarter of 2019 to the site situated in Texas.

In 2017, the Nordex Group had a market share of 11 percent in the United States.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 23 GW of wind energy capacity in over 25 markets and in 2017 generated revenues of EUR 3.1 billion. The company currently has more than 5,000 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States and India. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 1.5 to 4.8 MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity