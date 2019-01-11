Log in
NORDEX SE
Nordex : signs major contract for 150 MW project in the USA

01/11/2019
11.01.2019, Press release

Hamburg, 11 January 2019. With a major order from the USA, the Nordex Group has successfully completed the 2018 year-end spurt in one of the largest growth markets for wind energy. In December, the company signed a contract with an independent power producer to supply 48 turbines from the AW125/3150 series.

Nordex plans to deliver the first turbines for the 150 MW wind farm in the 3rd quarter of 2019 to the site situated in Texas.

In 2017, the Nordex Group had a market share of 11 percent in the United States.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 23 GW of wind energy capacity in over 25 markets and in 2017 generated revenues of EUR 3.1 billion. The company currently has more than 5,000 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States and India. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 1.5 to 4.8 MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity

Disclaimer

Nordex SE published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 07:13:01 UTC
Latest news on NORDEX SE
02:15aNORDEX : signs major contract for 150 MW project in the USA
PU
01:35aNORDEX : signs major contract for 150 MW project in the USA
EQ
01/10NORDEX : to build two more wind farms for Vattenfall in the Netherlands
PU
01/10NORDEX : to build two more wind farms for Vattenfall in the Netherlands
EQ
01/08NORDEX : obtains 300 MW order for major project in India
PU
01/08NORDEX : ?Nordex obtains 300 MW order for major project in India
EQ
01/07NORDEX : supplies 27 large turbines to France
PU
01/07NORDEX : supplies 27 large turbines to France
EQ
2018NORDEX : collaborates with Fabrica Argentina de Aviones to set up local manufact..
AQ
2018NORDEX : collaborates with Fbrica Argentina de Aviones to set up local wind ener..
AQ
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 484 M
EBIT 2018 -29,4 M
Net income 2018 -49,4 M
Debt 2018 102 M
Yield 2018 0,06%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,36x
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 791 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Franco Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Johannes Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEX SE7.51%907
ABB LTD3.34%42 696
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED2.83%9 777
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC11.10%4 266
ABB INDIA LTD-2.78%3 905
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.--.--%2 482
