Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Nordex SE    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nordex : starts series production of turbines in the Delta4000 range

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 04:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Product Launch
Nordex Group starts series production of turbines in the Delta4000 range

18.03.2019 / 09:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 18 March 2019. Since mid-March the Nordex Group has been producing turbines from the Delta4000 range in series. The first N149/4.0-4.5 turbines being manufactured in Europe in continuous flow production are now leaving the production line in Rostock, Germany, for orders already in excess of 700 MW. In future this plant will handle the assembly of turbines from the Delta4000 series in a fully flexible sequence together with other turbine models.

In order to ensure a smooth start to the series, the first N149 nacelles, hubs and drive trains have already successfully passed through the continuous flow production process optimised for this product series.

"The start of series production for the Delta4000 range - actually for the N149/4.0-4.5 - marks a major milestone for the entire company. Over the past few months the whole team has been working hard to prepare for the series start for this new turbine platform," says José Luis Blanco, CEO Nordex Group.

More than 400 employees work in the Rostock production facility and produce nacelles, hubs and drive trains as well as the control cabinets needed for them.

The Delta4000 series makes it possible to develop different turbine types for all wind classes without changing the external dimensions of the nacelle. Apart from offering identical transport requirements for all variants in the series, this is also a major advantage when it comes to adapting continuous flow production. Today the Delta4000 series includes the N149/4.0-4.5, which is especially designed for moderate and low-wind sites and can be flexibly configured, as well as the N133/4.8, a model for strong-wind sites.
 

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company currently has more than 5,500 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and in the near future Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 4.8 MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.
 

For more information, please contact:

Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com
 

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


18.03.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

788233  18.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=788233&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORDEX SE
04:35aNORDEX : starts series production of turbines in the Delta4000 range
EQ
03/12NORDEX : wins projects totalling more than 108 MW in Greece
PU
03/12NORDEX : wins projects totalling more than 108 MW in Greece
EQ
03/06NORDEX : receives orders from Luxembourg and Italy
EQ
02/21NORDEX GROUP : Preliminary figures for 2018 confirm guidance
EQ
02/14NORDEX : enters Ukraine wind energy market with a 133 MW wind farm
AQ
02/14NORDEX : enters Ukraine market with a 133 MW order
AQ
02/13NORDEX : enters Ukraine market with a 133 MW order
EQ
02/12NORDEX : will also produce rotor blades in Mexico
EQ
01/29German onshore wind industry warns of sharp drop in new turbines
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 478 M
EBIT 2018 -33,1 M
Net income 2018 -51,5 M
Debt 2018 106 M
Yield 2018 0,04%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
Capitalization 1 189 M
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 10,4 €
Spread / Average Target -15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Franco Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Johannes Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEX SE61.61%1 346
ABB LTD3.05%41 615
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED21.86%11 673
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC17.82%4 522
ABB INDIA LTD-1.63%4 008
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.--.--%3 494
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.