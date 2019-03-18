Nordex : starts series production of turbines in the Delta4000 range

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

Nordex Group starts series production of turbines in the Delta4000 range



18.03.2019 / 09:32

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 18 March 2019. Since mid-March the Nordex Group has been producing turbines from the Delta4000 range in series. The first N149/4.0-4.5 turbines being manufactured in Europe in continuous flow production are now leaving the production line in Rostock, Germany, for orders already in excess of 700 MW. In future this plant will handle the assembly of turbines from the Delta4000 series in a fully flexible sequence together with other turbine models.

In order to ensure a smooth start to the series, the first N149 nacelles, hubs and drive trains have already successfully passed through the continuous flow production process optimised for this product series.

"The start of series production for the Delta4000 range - actually for the N149/4.0-4.5 - marks a major milestone for the entire company. Over the past few months the whole team has been working hard to prepare for the series start for this new turbine platform," says José Luis Blanco, CEO Nordex Group.

More than 400 employees work in the Rostock production facility and produce nacelles, hubs and drive trains as well as the control cabinets needed for them.

The Delta4000 series makes it possible to develop different turbine types for all wind classes without changing the external dimensions of the nacelle. Apart from offering identical transport requirements for all variants in the series, this is also a major advantage when it comes to adapting continuous flow production. Today the Delta4000 series includes the N149/4.0-4.5, which is especially designed for moderate and low-wind sites and can be flexibly configured, as well as the N133/4.8, a model for strong-wind sites.



The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company currently has more than 5,500 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and in the near future Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 4.8 MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.



For more information, please contact:



Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141

flosada@nordex-online.com

