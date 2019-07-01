Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Nordex SE    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/01 02:09:57 am
12.33 EUR   +1.73%
01:35aNORDEX : to deliver 38 Delta4000 turbines to the USA
EQ
06/27NORDEX : Wind turbine maker Nordex to supply Croatia's 58 MW wind farm
RE
06/27NORDEX : signs contract for 58 MW in Croatia
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nordex : to deliver 38 Delta4000 turbines to the USA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
The Nordex Group to deliver 38 Delta4000 turbines to the USA

01.07.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Nordex Group to deliver 38 Delta4000 turbines to the USA
 

  • Utility orders N149/4.0-4.5 turbines with a total capacity of 180 MW
     

Hamburg, 01 July 2019. End of June the Nordex Group has received a further order for 38 turbines from the N149/4.0-4.5 Delta4000 series, which will be the second of its kind installed at a U.S. wind energy project. The wind turbines, which will be installed at a Texas wind farm that has a proposed energy generating capacity of approximately 180-megawatts will be delivered in the summer of 2020.

The order includes supply and delivery of the wind turbines with an operation range of 4.8 MW. A Premium Service Agreement with a term of 5 years will also be included.
 

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company currently has more than 5,500 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.
 

For more information, please contact:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com
 

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


01.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 833403

 
End of News DGAP News Service

833403  01.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=833403&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORDEX SE
01:35aNORDEX : to deliver 38 Delta4000 turbines to the USA
EQ
06/27NORDEX : Wind turbine maker Nordex to supply Croatia's 58 MW wind farm
RE
06/27NORDEX : signs contract for 58 MW in Croatia
PU
06/27NORDEX : signs contract for 58 MW in Croatia
EQ
06/24NORDEX : extends service agreements for 400 MW in US
AQ
06/22NORDEX : extends service agreements for 400 MW of wind energy in U.S.
AQ
06/21NORDEX : extends service agreements for 400 MW in US
PU
06/21NORDEX : extends service agreements for 400 MW in US
EQ
06/18Germany needs to ease rules to hit 2030 renewables target
RE
06/18NORDEX : receives 300 MW order from Engie from the USA
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 257 M
EBIT 2019 13,5 M
Net income 2019 -17,3 M
Debt 2019 118 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 31,05
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capitalization 1 175 M
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 13,3 €
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Franco Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Johannes Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEX SE59.77%1 337
ABB LTD4.79%43 505
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED8.91%10 623
ABB INDIA LTD19.88%4 926
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC-13.82%3 309
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.--.--%2 619
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About