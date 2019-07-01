Nordex : to deliver 38 Delta4000 turbines to the USA

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

The Nordex Group to deliver 38 Delta4000 turbines to the USA



Utility orders N149/4.0-4.5 turbines with a total capacity of 180 MW



Hamburg, 01 July 2019. End of June the Nordex Group has received a further order for 38 turbines from the N149/4.0-4.5 Delta4000 series, which will be the second of its kind installed at a U.S. wind energy project. The wind turbines, which will be installed at a Texas wind farm that has a proposed energy generating capacity of approximately 180-megawatts will be delivered in the summer of 2020.

The order includes supply and delivery of the wind turbines with an operation range of 4.8 MW. A Premium Service Agreement with a term of 5 years will also be included.



The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company currently has more than 5,500 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.



