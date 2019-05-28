Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Nordex SE    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nordex : to install a 198 MW wind farm in the USA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
The Nordex Group to install a 198 MW wind farm in the USA

28.05.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Nordex Group to install a 198 MW wind farm in the USA
 

Hamburg, 28 May 2019. The Nordex Group has received an order from an international project developer in the United States. Starting in the spring of 2020 the company will be installing a wind farm with 63 AW125/3150 turbines with a combined rated output of 198 megawatts. The order utilizes some equipment from a "safe harbor" transaction dating back to 2016. The Nordex Group received advance payment for these components and produced them in the same year. Through the 5% Safe Harbor qualification, "Safe harbor" equipment purchased in 2016 can qualify customers' projects for the 100% Production Tax Credit if placed in service by the end of 2020.

The project is being built in Texas. With a hub height of 87.5 metres, the turbines are being installed on steel towers.
 

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company currently has more than 5,500 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and in the near future Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.
 

For more information, please contact:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com
 

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


28.05.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 816337

 
End of News DGAP News Service

816337  28.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=816337&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORDEX SE
01:35aNORDEX : to install a 198 MW wind farm in the USA
EQ
05/24ACCIONA : AEE Awards the prize for the Rural Integration of Wind Power to Baraso..
AQ
05/23NORDEX : ?innogy starts construction for Polish wind farm with turbines from the..
EQ
05/20NORDEX : presents new turbine in the Delta4000 series for less complex sites
EQ
05/14NORDEX : starts new financial year in line with planning
AQ
05/14NORDEX : receives first order for Delta4000 turbines from the USA
EQ
05/14NORDEX : starts new financial year in line with planning
EQ
05/03NORDEX : receives order for the second construction phase of the "Syvash" projec..
PU
05/03NORDEX : receives order for the second construction phase of the 'Syvash' projec..
EQ
04/17NORDEX : posts order intake of 1.0 gigawatts in Q1 2019
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 257 M
EBIT 2019 13,6 M
Net income 2019 -17,3 M
Debt 2019 117 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 34,30
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
Capitalization 1 310 M
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13,3 €
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Franco Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Johannes Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEX SE78.09%1 435
ABB LTD0.96%40 668
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED7.69%9 861
ABB INDIA LTD11.98%4 574
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC-11.86%3 391
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.--.--%2 579
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About