Nordex : to install a 198 MW wind farm in the USA

The Nordex Group to install a 198 MW wind farm in the USA



28.05.2019 / 07:30

Hamburg, 28 May 2019. The Nordex Group has received an order from an international project developer in the United States. Starting in the spring of 2020 the company will be installing a wind farm with 63 AW125/3150 turbines with a combined rated output of 198 megawatts. The order utilizes some equipment from a "safe harbor" transaction dating back to 2016. The Nordex Group received advance payment for these components and produced them in the same year. Through the 5% Safe Harbor qualification, "Safe harbor" equipment purchased in 2016 can qualify customers' projects for the 100% Production Tax Credit if placed in service by the end of 2020.

The project is being built in Texas. With a hub height of 87.5 metres, the turbines are being installed on steel towers.



The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company currently has more than 5,500 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and in the near future Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.



