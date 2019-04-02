Log in
Nordex : wins another major order for 157.5 MW with N149 turbine

04/02/2019 | 12:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group wins another major order for 157.5 MW with N149 turbine

02.04.2019 / 06:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

35 turbines of the Delta4000 series for Australia

Hamburg, 2 April 2019. The Nordex Group's new business with its latest turbine, the N149/4.0-4.5 for medium and light-wind sites, continues to boom. The manufacturer has been awarded a contract to supply and install 35 wind turbines for the Mortlake South Wind Farm project located in the state of Victoria in the south-east of Australia for its customer Acciona Energy Australia. The order was placed in the first quarter of 2019.

"In addition to our successful sales in Europe, we are now increasingly meeting with significant interest in the N149 turbine in other international sales regions, like recently in Argentina and now in Australia. This order is yet another indication of the confidence placed in our state-of-the-art technology," says Patxi Landa, Chief Sales Officer of Nordex Group.

In September 2018, Mortlake South Wind Farm was successful in the Victorian VRET (Victorian Renewable Energy Targets) auction process. The Mortlake South Wind Farm, will use turbines with a capacity of 4.5 MW each. Infrastructure works have already commenced and the completion of the wind farm is expected in mid-2020.

The N149/4.0-4.5 is ideal for this site, which is located some 6 kilometres from the town of Mortlake and has average annual wind speeds of 7.7 metres a second. Thanks to its grid compatibility, it can be perfectly adapted to the individual grid connection requirements of the Australian market. The N149/4.0-4.5 has been designed to meet the grid requirements of the most demanding grid connection directives worldwide - a key criterion for choosing this turbine for Mortlake South.

The expected volume of electricity to be produced by the wind farm equates to the annual consumption of some 115,000 households and is equivalent to a saving of 532,000 tons of toxic CO2 per annum.

After the Gunning, Waubra and Mt Gellibrand projects, all of which use turbines from the AW platform, Mortlake South is the first order from Acciona Energy Australia with turbines from the Delta4000 generation. The Nordex Group has installed 370 MW in Australia and has had a branch in Melbourne since July 2017.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company currently has more than 5,500 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and in the near future Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5 MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

For more information, please contact:

Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


02.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 794437

 
End of News DGAP News Service

794437  02.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=794437&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
