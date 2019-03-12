Log in
Nordex : wins projects totalling more than 108 MW in Greece

03/12/2019 | 02:35am EDT
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group wins projects totalling more than 108 MW in Greece

12.03.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Nordex Group wins projects totalling more than 108 MW in Greece
 

Hamburg, 12 March 2019. The Nordex Group's new business continues on its upward trend. Now the wind turbine manufacturer has won new orders for wind farms from Greece. TERNA ENERGY SA has ordered a total of 36 machines of different models with a capacity of 108 MW. The orders also include a Premium Service contract covering five years with an option to extend for a further five.

"We are delighted that TERNA ENERGY, the largest developer, operator & owner of renewable power plants in Greece, has opted for our turbine technology," says Patxi Landa, Chief Sales Officer of the Nordex Group.

TERNA ENERGY Group's total installed capacity currently accounts for 986 MW. The Group has installations of 561 MW in Greece, 293 MW in the USA and 132 MW in Southeast Europe. At the same time, the company has currently under construction or ready for construction 301 MW in Greece and abroad. Overall, the company operates, is constructing or has full licensing of 1,287 MW of RES installations in Europe and the USA.

The Nordex Group has strengthened its activities in Greece and opened a sales office in Athens in the summer of 2018. With this newly established focus strategy and its current expansion of the local presence, Nordex is able to react more directly to customer demands and handle projects in Greece even more efficiently.
 

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company currently has more than 5,500 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and in the near future Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 4.8 MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.


For more information, please contact:

Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com
 

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


12.03.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

786263  12.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=786263&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 478 M
EBIT 2018 -33,1 M
Net income 2018 -51,5 M
Debt 2018 106 M
Yield 2018 0,04%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
Capitalization 1 170 M
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 10,4 €
Spread / Average Target -14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Franco Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Johannes Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEX SE59.04%1 273
ABB LTD1.07%40 517
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED13.97%10 921
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC16.92%4 389
ABB INDIA LTD-5.29%3 833
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.--.--%3 542
