Strong performer: the Nordex Group scores with N133 order for subsidy free project in Scotland

09/03/2019 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Strong performer: the Nordex Group scores with N133 order for subsidy free project in Scotland

03.09.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- First order for new N133/4.8 strong-wind turbine.
- First project financed, merchant wind project
- Planning consent allows for deployment of N133 on 110m tower, helping to make the project viable for subsidy-free operation.

Hamburg, 3 September 2019. The Nordex Group has won an order for the installation of ten N133/4.8 turbines at the "Crossdykes" project in Scotland, which is located 13 kilometres to the north east of Lockerbie, for its new customer, Muirhall Energy. This is the first order for the Nordex Group for the strong wind variant in the Delta4000 generation presented in spring 2018. Construction work is due to start in 2019. Nordex will provide maintenance and service for the wind farm for a period of 20 years.

With the high installed capacity of the turbines of 4.8 MW, their hub height of 110 metres and a good wind profile, Muirhall Energy is to operate the wind farm without government funding. After its completion in 2020 "Crossdykes" will be able to supply 45,000 households with clean electricity.

"The wind farm will be operated without financial support from the government. This shows that the production of electricity from wind power using the latest technology at very good sites can compete with conventional sources of energy," says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

Chris Walker, Managing Director of Muirhall Energy, says: "We are delighted to be starting construction on what will be one of the first subsidy-free developments to come online in the UK. That is testament to the work we have done as a company, but also the flexibility shown by all of our partners, such as the Nordex Group, as we finalised our plans for the project."

The service agreement concluded with Muirhall Energy is linked to production-based availability. This offers security in terms of production for the wind farm operator and in turn makes it possible for Nordex to carry out preventive maintenance work, depending on the wind.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company currently has more than 5,500 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Muirhall Energy - a profile
Muirhall Energy is an independent developer of renewable energy based in South Lanarkshire, Scotland. The company currently has a consented portfolio of almost 400MW.

For more information, please contact:
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


03.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 867245

 
End of News DGAP News Service

867245  03.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=867245&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
