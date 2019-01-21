Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE:NAO) - Financial Calendar

Log in
NORDIC AMERICAN OFFSHORE LTD
Nordic American Offshore Ltd. - Financial Calendar

01/21/2019 | 10:06am EST

Hamilton, Bermuda, January 21, 2019

The 4Q18 earnings report from Nordic American Offshore Ltd. will be issued on Monday 4 March, 2019.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements.  The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation.  The words "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties.  Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.  We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the PSV market, as a result of changes in the general market conditions of the oil and natural gas industry which influence charter hire rates and vessel values, demand in platform supply vessels, our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry docking and insurance costs, governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities as well as potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, the availability of financing and refinancing, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hire and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information:

Nordic American Offshore Ltd.
+377 9798 5717 (Monaco)
+1 646 432 3315 (New York)

Web-site: www.nao.bm 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 24,8 M
EBIT 2018 -23,5 M
Net income 2018 -29,7 M
Debt 2018 122 M
Yield 2018 10,0%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 6,14x
EV / Sales 2019 4,50x
Capitalization 31,0 M
NameTitle
Emanuele A. Lauro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert L. Bugbee President & Director
Cameron K. Mackey Chief Operating Officer
Bjørn Giæver Chief Financial Officer
Paul J. Hopkins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDIC AMERICAN OFFSHORE LTD19.00%31
A.P. MØLLER - M&Aelig;RSK8.99%27 388
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD12.13%6 147
HAPAG-LLOYD AG5.80%4 732
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD2.38%4 285
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD12.39%2 839
