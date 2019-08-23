Log in
NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA

(NANO)
Nordic Nanovector ASA: Mandatory notification of trade - primary insider - correction

08/23/2019

With reference to the previous notification of trade, the correct number of shares purchased today, 23 August 2019, by Malene Brondberg is not 1,722 shares, but 3,900 shares in Nordic Nanovector ASA (the 'Company') at an average share price of NOK 25.38 per share. Following this transaction, Malene Brondberg owns 9,455 shares in the Company and holds 40,000 PSUs.

This information is subject to duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 4-2 and Section 5-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Nordic Nanovector ASA published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 13:22:03 UTC
