Nordic Semiconductor : D-Fetch's Gymplanner employs Nordic's nRF52832, nRF52810, and nRF51822 SoCs to send data to central gateway via networked access points

D-Fetch's Gymplanner employs Nordic's nRF52832, nRF52810, and nRF51822 SoCs to send data to central gateway via networked access points

Nordic Semiconductor today announces that technology startup D-Fetch has selected Nordic's nRF52832 Bluetooth® Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) System-on-Chip (SoC), nRF52810 SoC, and nRF51822 SoC to provide the wireless connectivity for its 'Gymplanner' gym management platform.





The end-to-end IoT solution comprises D-Fetch's 'MultiTracker' device integrating accelerometer, temperature, humidity, air pressure, and magnetic contact sensors to track a range of data - enabling operators of health and fitness clubs to determine which equipment in the facility is being under- or over-utilized and plan gym layouts accordingly. The Multitracker is powered by the nRF52832 SoC's 64MHz, 32-bit Arm® Cortex® M4 processor with floating point unit (FPU), which has ample computational resources to supervise the device's suite of sensors. The platform also features a Nordic nRF52810 SoC-powered motion detection sensor which performs as a discrete device for monitoring occupancy. In addition, Nordic's nRF51822 SoC is deployed in networked 'access points' as well as a proprietary centralized gateway to provide Bluetooth LE connectivity across the entire Gymplanner system.





Once mounted, the compact battery-driven sensors are able to accurately measure the usage of specific gym equipment and 'zones' around the facility, before D-Fetch's advanced proprietary algorithms convert the raw data into recommendations to help streamline gym operations, optimize investments, and enrich the member experience. For example, the accelerometer can measure equipment use and usage patterns to estimate usage for particular pieces of equipment, which either lead to equipment bottlenecks and congestion, or represent wasted investment and gym space use. The system can also be used to detect equipment failures and enable preventative maintenance.



