Nordic Semiconductor : Fourth quarter 2019 results

Nordic Semiconductor ASA - Fourth quarter 2019 results
(Oslo, Norway - February 7, 2020) Nordic Semiconductor ASA today reported revenues of USD 83.1 million for the fourth quarter 2019, compared to USD 61.1 million in the fourth quarter 2018. Gross margin improved to 51.6% from 51.0%, and EBITDA increased to USD 12.2 million from USD 2.1 million. The backlog was USD 107 million at the end of the year, up from USD 70 million at the end of 2018. Bluetooth revenues amounted to USD 65.5 million in the fourth quarter 2019, up from USD 40.1 million in the same quarter the year before. 'Revenue exceeded our guidance in the fourth quarter, with a strong gross margin supported by a favorable product mix. The backlog remains solid, driven by increasing traction with Tier 1 customers' says CEO Svenn-Tore Larsen in Nordic Semiconductor ASA, Operating profit (EBIT) was USD 5.4 million in the fourth quarter 2019, compared to an operating loss of USD 2.4 million in the fourth quarter 2018, whereas the net profit after tax improved to USD 4.4 million from a net loss of USD 2.6 million in the fourth quarter 2018. The coronavirus outbreak in China has increased uncertainty about our near term revenue outlook. Nordic has received pushouts for some orders for the first quarter. Taking this into account, we guide for a total revenue range of USD 64-71 million for Q1 2020, a wider range than we would normally aspire to. Gross margin is expected at around 50%. Revenue for the full year 2019 increased to USD 288.4 million from USD 271.1 million in 2018, with the gross margin improving to 50.9% from 49.8% the year before. EBITDA increased to USD 32.8 million from USD 30.8 million, whereas EBIT declined to USD 9.3 million from USD 14.0 million in 2018. Net profit after tax was USD 7.3 million in 2019, compared to USD 8.9 million the year before. Nordic Semiconductor reiterates its medium-term guidance for an annual growth level of 20%-30% for Bluetooth low energy and multiprotocol products, and a gross margin for the short-range business in the 48%-50% range. The management team will host a presentation of the results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 today at 08:00 CEST at Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Munkedamsveien 45, Oslo, Norway. The presentation will be held in English. A live webcast from the presentation can be found at https://www.nordicsemi.com,
and a recorded version of the presentation will also be available after the event. For further information, please contact: Pål Elstad, CFO Nordic Semiconductor ASA Phone: +47 991 66 293 Ståle Ytterdal, IR Nordic Semiconductor ASA Phone: +47 930 37 430 About Nordic Semiconductor: Nordic Semiconductor has been a pioneer in the field of ultra- low power wireless solutions since 2002 and was one of the founding members of the Nokia initiative which created the Bluetooth Low Energy standard. Today, Nordic Semiconductor is by far the market leader within the ultra-low power wireless segment. Nordic Semiconductor (NOD) is a public company listed on the Oslo stock exchange in Norway. For more information go to www.nordicsemi.com This information is subject to the disclosure requirements according to §5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Disclaimer
Nordic Semiconductor ASA published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 06:02:04 UTC