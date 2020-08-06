Nordic Semiconductor : InvenSense's SmartBug employs Nordic's nRF52840 SoC to relay multi-sensor and algorithm data to Windows 10 app/GUI via Bluetooth LE connecti...

InvenSense's SmartBug employs Nordic's nRF52840 SoC to relay multi-sensor and algorithm data to Windows 10 app/GUI via Bluetooth LE connectivity

Nordic Semiconductor today announces that InvenSense, a TDK Group company based in San Jose, CA, has selected Nordic's nRF52840 Bluetooth® 5.2/Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) advanced multiprotocol System-on-Chip (SoC) to provide the core processing power and wireless connectivity for its 'SmartBug™' IoT module. The solution allows OEMs and IoT product developers to better understand real application signatures, environmental variations, and sensor algorithm behaviors in order to develop effective algorithms and evaluate what sensor types will be best suited in specific use-cases. SmartBug is a compact (36.6 by 50 by 18mm), pre-programmed, wireless data collection module integrating multiple sensors-including accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, pressure sensor, temperature sensor, and humidity sensor-to remotely and accurately monitor IoT application data. Designed to be used during the prototyping/development stage, the kit enables the dedicated wireless collection of raw sensor data and intelligent algorithm-based insights for research, clinical trials, education, or industrial testing. The company says the module can be stuck onto 'anything' to analyze it remotely and accurately, and to get intelligent data including quaternion outputs, angles, motion events, differential pressure and raw sensor data. Data processing capability

Some of the key algorithms run on the Nordic SoC include sensor fusion, HVAC filter monitoring, smart door open/close, asset monitoring, pedometer, motion gestures and air mouse. SmartBug's multi-sensor and algorithm data processing capability is powered by the nRF52840 SoC's 64MHz, 32-bit Arm® Cortex® M4 processor with floating point unit (FPU). The nRF52840 is Nordic's most advanced ultra-low power nRF52 Series SoC and supports complex Bluetooth LE and other low-power wireless applications that were previously not possible with a single-chip solution. In addition, the platform features an optional add-on board that includes a Wi-Fi module, SD-card slot, and TDK ultrasonic time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. Using the Bluetooth LE wireless connectivity provided by the Nordic SoC, or alternatively using the Wi-Fi, SD-card, or USB connectivity, the SmartBug raw sensor data, events, and algorithm outputs can be relayed to the Windows 10 SmartBug™ App/Graphical User Interface (GUI) on a compatible device to be visualized, streamed, recorded, and analyzed.







Sahil Choudhary, InvenSense the SoC is well suited to various IoT applications due to its low power consumption, large memory capacity, and CPU capability

Power optimization SmartBug uses TDK's 'Wake on Motion' feature to wake up the device and begin wireless broadcasting. The device turns off when there is no motion and no established connection with the host, enabling power optimization and longer life for the rechargeable 290mAh Li-Po battery. Battery life is also enhanced thanks in part to ultra low power performance of the Nordic SoC. The nRF52840 has been engineered to minimize power consumption with a fully-automatic power management system that reduces power consumption by up to 80 percent compared with the nRF51 Series.

The nRF52840 SoC's Arm Cortex M4 processor is combined with a 2.4GHz multiprotocol radio (supporting Bluetooth 5.2, ANT™, Thread, Zigbee, IEEE 802.15.4, and proprietary 2.4GHz RF protocol software) and a generous 1MB Flash and 256kB RAM memory allocation. A new radio architecture with on-chip PA provides features -95-dBm RX sensitivity (at 1Mbps Bluetooth LE), a maximum output power of 8dBm, and a total link budget of 103dBm. The SoC is supplied with Nordic's S140 SoftDevice, a Bluetooth 5-certified software protocol stack for building long range and high data throughput Bluetooth LE applications. The S140 SoftDevice offers concurrent Central, Peripheral, Broadcaster, and Observer Bluetooth LE roles, and supports high throughput and long range modes as well as advertising extensions. 'We selected Nordic's nRF52840 for SmartBug because the SoC is well suited to various IoT applications due to its low power consumption, large memory capacity, and CPU capability to run all algorithms on single firmware,' says Sahil Choudhary, Product Manager (IoT Sensors) at InvenSense. 'Nordic's SDK [Software Development Kit] and the OTA-DFU [over-the-air device firmware update] feature of the Nordic SoC also proved useful during development. As a company Nordic has provided good wireless reference designs, technical information, and software support throughout the process.' About InvenSense InvenSense, Inc., a TDK Group company, is a world leading provider of MEMS sensor platforms. InvenSense's vision of Sensing Everything® targets the consumer electronics and industrial areas with integrated Motion, Sound, and Ultrasonic solutions. InvenSense's solutions combine MEMS (micro electrical mechanical systems) sensors, such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, compasses, microphones, and ultrasonic 3D-sensing with proprietary algorithms and firmware that intelligently process, synthesize, and calibrate the output of sensors, maximizing performance and accuracy. InvenSense's motion tracking, ultrasonic, audio, fingerprint, location platforms and services can be found in Mobile, Wearables, Smart Home, Industrial, Automotive, and IoT products. InvenSense became part of the MEMS Sensors Business Group within the newly formed Sensor Systems Business Company of TDK Corporation in 2017. In February of 2018, Chirp Microsystems joined the InvenSense family through its acquisition by TDK. InvenSense is headquartered in San Jose, California and has offices worldwide. About InvenSense

