Nordic Semiconductor : Tangshan Hongjia's HJ-840 SiP module employs Nordic's nRF52840 SoC to deliver Long Range wireless connectivity for high performance applicat...

Tangshan Hongjia's HJ-840 SiP module employs Nordic's nRF52840 SoC to deliver Long Range wireless connectivity for high performance applications

Weighing only 0.3g, the HJ-840 SiP module comes in a 6.2 by 7 by 0.9mm package size and is designed for OEMs developing highly space-constrained applications, for example advanced wearables, miniaturized sensors, and medical devices. The SiP module features a built in long-distance, high-performance antenna, as well as support for an external antenna if required. According to the company the antenna and the Nordic SoC's support for Bluetooth Long Range enables the module to achieve a range of between 50 and 80 meters in open areas (TX power 0dbm, 1Mbps throughput).

Nordic Semiconductor today announces that Tangshan, China-based Tangshan Hongjia Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, has selected Nordic's nRF52840 Bluetooth® 5.2/Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) advanced multiprotocol System-on-Chip (SoC) to provide the wireless connectivity for its 'HJ-840' ultra-compact System-in-Package (SiP) module.

Powered by the nRF52840 SoC's 64MHz, 32-bit Arm® Cortex® M4 processor with floating point unit (FPU), a 2.4GHz multiprotocol radio (supporting Bluetooth 5.2, ANT™, Thread, Zigbee, IEEE 802.15.4, and proprietary 2.4GHz RF protocol software) featuring 95dBm RX sensitivity and a total link budget of 103dBm, as well as a generous 1MB Flash and 256kB RAM memory allocation, the module can support even the most complex and computationally intensive applications. The module is qualified for operation across a -40 to 105°C temperature range.

Nordic's nRF52840 SoC supports all the features of Bluetooth 5.2 (including 4x the range or 2x the raw data bandwidth (2Mbps)) compared with Bluetooth 4.2. Designed to address the inherent security challenges that are faced in IoT, the nRF52840 SoC incorporates the Arm CryptoCell™-310 cryptographic accelerator, offering best-in-class security. The SoC is supplied with Nordic's S140 SoftDevice, a Bluetooth 5-certified software protocol stack for building long range and high data throughput Bluetooth LE applications.

'The nRF52840 is one of the Bluetooth LE SoCs with the most complete functionality, best performance and lowest power consumption to date,' says Liu Jiahang, CTO, Tangshan Hongjia. 'We can't find any competitor's product on the market to match it, and as importantly the price of such a high performance SoC is still very economical.

'Nordic's Software Development Kit [SDK] is designed specifically for software engineers. Any software engineer who does not understand hardware can quickly get to grips with the Nordic SDK. If a problem is encountered, Nordic provides one-to-one support which should increase the confidence of developers.'