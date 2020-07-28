Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Nordic Semiconductor ASA    NOD   NO0003055501

NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA

(NOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nordic Semiconductor : The Nut3 key finder employs Nordic's nRF52810 SoC to provide bidirectional wireless connectivity between the device and user's smartphone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 06:41am EDT

The Nut3 key finder employs Nordic's nRF52810 SoC to provide bidirectional wireless connectivity between the device and user's smartphone

Nordic Semiconductor today announces that Beijing, China-based wearable electronics firm Beijing Zizai Technology Co., Ltd. has released a range of wireless trackers featuring Nordic's nRF52810 Bluetooth® Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) System-on-Chip (SoC), that helps users prevent the loss of personal items.

The 'Nut3' key finder comes in a compact 38 by 38 by 7 mm form factor and can be attached to the user's key fob or other personal items. Once paired with the user's Bluetooth 4.0 (and later) smartphone using wireless connectivity enabled by the Nordic SoC, from the iOS- and Android-compatible 'Nut' app the user can find and ring the Nut3 device easily, set alerts if the device and the smartphone become separated by a certain distance, as well as record the location where the device became disconnected. Nut users can also create a 'lost and found' community to help one another locate missing items.

Nordic has provided great support during our development work
Michael Tian, Beijing Zizai Technology Co., Ltd
Because the nRF52810 SoC's S132 SoftDevice high-performance Bluetooth LE protocol 'stack' supports both Central and Peripheral roles, Nut3 not only emits an alarm if separated from the user's smartphone, but can also call the paired smartphone with the press of a button if the user knows where the tracker is but cannot find the mobile. The nRF52810 is also available with the memory-optimized S112 SoftDevice if Peripheral-only operation is required.
The Nut3 is powered by a single CR2032 coin cell battery, providing up to 12 months battery life between replacement in standard operation, thanks, in part, to the ultra-low power characteristics of the Nordic SoC. The nRF52810 has been engineered to minimize power consumption with features such as the 2.4GHz radio's 4.6mA peak RX/TX currents and a fully-automatic power management system that reduces power consumption by up to 80 percent compared with Nordic's nRF51 Series SoCs.
Nordic's nRF52810 multiprotocol SoC combines a 64MHz, 32-bit Arm® Cortex® M4 processor, with a 2.4GHz multiprotocol radio (supporting Bluetooth 5, ANT™, and proprietary 2.4GHz RF protocol software) featuring reduced radio energy consumption, with 192kB Flash memory and 24kB RAM. Nordic's unique software architecture provides clear separation between the RF protocol software and the developer's application code, this simplifies development, and ensures the SoftDevice doesn't get corrupted when the customer is developing, compiling, testing, and verifying their application code
'Nordic has provided great support during our development work,' says Michael Tian, CEO of Beijing Zizai Technology Co., Ltd. 'All the development tools and technical documents are extremely helpful, and if we did have questions the Nordic DevZone community quickly answered them.
'At the same time, Nordic provided extensive technical support throughout R&D and production.'

Disclaimer

Nordic Semiconductor ASA published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 10:40:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA
06:41aNORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : Tangshan Hongjia's HJ-840 SiP module employs Nordic's nRF..
PU
06:41aNORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : The Nut3 key finder employs Nordic's nRF52810 SoC to prov..
PU
06:41aNORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : D-Fetch's Gymplanner employs Nordic's nRF52832, nRF52810,..
PU
06:31aNORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : TAIYO YUDEN's new module employs Nordic's nRF52805 SoC to..
PU
06:31aNORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : MEZOO's HiCardi ECG tag employs Nordic's nRF52832 SoC to ..
PU
07/21NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : NOD - Exercise of employee share options in Nordic Semico..
AQ
07/14NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : NOD - Exercise of employee share options in Nordic Semico..
AQ
07/13European stocks gain on vaccine, stimulus hopes; earnings eyed
RE
07/13EUROPE : European stocks gain on vaccine, stimulus hopes; earnings eyed
RE
07/13NOD : Second quarter and first half year results 2020
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 359 M 368 M 368 M
Net income 2020 195 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net cash 2020 787 M 86,2 M 86,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 82,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15 978 M 1 755 M 1 750 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 822
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 103,75 NOK
Last Close Price 90,50 NOK
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Svenn-Tore Larsen Chief Executive Officer
Birger Kristian Steen Chairman
Pål Elstad Chief Financial Officer
Svein-Egil Nielsen Chief Technology Officer
Jon Helge Nistad Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA62.48%1 755
MEDIATEK INC.64.15%39 416
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS13.08%22 832
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.32.35%15 473
AVARY HOLDING (SHENZHEN) CO., LIMITED1.34%15 032
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.147.84%10 929
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group