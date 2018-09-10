Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nordson Corporation    NDSN

NORDSON CORPORATION (NDSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Nordson : ASYMTEK Demonstrates the Helios Medium- to Large-Volume Dispenser at The Battery Show and Bondexpo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 07:47pm CEST

10 Sep 2018


Carlsbad, CA, USA - 11 September 2018 - Nordson ASYMTEK, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), a global leader in dispensing, jetting, and coating equipment and technologies, announces that it will demonstrate its Helios™ SD-960 Series Automated Fluid Dispensing System at The Battery Show, Novi, Michigan, USA and at Bondexpo, Stuttgart, Germany. The Helios dispenser deposits single- (1K) and two-component (2K) materials, such as abrasive thermal interface materials (TIM), silicones, epoxies, and greases. Applications include electronic and PCB assembly that requires potting, sealing, gasketing, and structural adhesives/staking for automotive, avionics, aerospace & military electronics, consumer electronics/telecom, and/or industrial products.

'Dispensing medium or bulk fluid volumes in products that contain electronics has been challenging in applications where accuracy and performance are critical. Dispensing equipment for larger volumes wasn't capable of the precision, process control, traceability, and flexibility of programming and software that's found in dispensers designed for smaller volumes,' said Almar Thewissen, product manager for Nordson ASYMTEK. 'Nordson ASYMTEK's Helios system uses the same proven software, process controls, and systems as ASYMTEK's dispensing systems for microelectronic dispensing applications. Helios provides the added capability of accurately dispensing 1- or 2-component fluids and the flexibility to be used for batch to in-line processes.'

The Helios system can be equipped with dispense valves or 1K or 2K fluid systems. Volumetric 2K metering with servo control provides a highly controlled mix ratio that ensures correct fluid characteristics. Being able to dispense thermal interface materials reduces the use of pre-cut thermal pads, makes changes in the production process easier and more flexible, and reduces costs. Proven dispensing software with free, programmable dispense geometries eliminates the need to hire a programmer to make changes.

The Helios system accommodates a variety of bulk fluid supply options. Various size reservoirs, fluid regulators, booster pumps, level sensors, and more can be selected to fit specific fluid and application requirements. The fluid system controls are integrated into the machine platform and controlled by dedicated dispensing software.

Nordson ASYMTEK will be in Booth #1119 at The Battery Show 2018, held at Suburban Collection Showcase, Novi, Michigan, from September 11-13, 2018, and with Nordson BV in Hall 6 - Stand 6437 at Bondexpo, being held at Messe Stuttgart, Stuttgart, Germany, from October 8-11, 2018. Visit the Nordson ASYMTEK booths to discuss your dispensing needs, and to find out about our applications centers.

For more information contact Nordson ASYMTEK at info@nordsonasymtek.com, call +1 760-431-1919.

Disclaimer

Nordson Corporation published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 17:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORDSON CORPORATION
07:47pNORDSON : ASYMTEK Demonstrates the Helios Medium- to Large-Volume Dispenser at T..
PU
09/04NORDSON : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
08/29NORDSON ASYMTEK RECEIVES ISO 9001 : 2015 Quality Management Systems Certificatio..
BU
08/28NORDSON ASYMTEK RECEIVES ISO 9001 : 2015 Quality Management Systems Certificatio..
AQ
08/28NORDSON ASYMTEK RECEIVES ISO 9001 : 2015 Quality Management Systems Certificatio..
PU
08/23NORDSON : SELECT to Exhibit Award Winning Selective Soldering Technology at NEPC..
AQ
08/23NORDSON CORPORATION : Reports Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Results
AQ
08/21Toll Brothers, Medtronic gain, while Coty, Nordson fall
AQ
08/21NORDSON : SELECT to Exhibit Award Winning Selective Soldering Technology at NEPC..
PU
08/21NORDSON : The Battery Show 2018
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/02Microsoft To Lead 6 Dividend Increases In September 
08/21Nordson Corporation (NDSN) CEO Mike Hilton on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call.. 
08/20Nordson -7.2% amid revenue slowdown 
08/20After Hours Gainers / Losers (08/20/2018) 
08/20Nordson EPS in-line, misses on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 249 M
EBIT 2018 511 M
Net income 2018 378 M
Debt 2018 1 212 M
Yield 2018 0,86%
P/E ratio 2018 22,18
P/E ratio 2019 21,39
EV / Sales 2018 4,22x
EV / Sales 2019 3,97x
Capitalization 8 277 M
Chart NORDSON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nordson Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDSON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 153 $
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Hilton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Merriman Chairman
Gregory Allan Thaxton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Shelly M. Peet CIO & Corporate VP
Joseph P. Keithley Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSON CORPORATION-2.77%8 269
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%5 295
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-11.31%4 848
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP8.30%3 793
KRONES AG-16.33%3 496
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.-43.28%3 294
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.