Nordson : ASYMTEK Presents Ways to Optimize the Conformal Coating and Dispensing Processes

05 Oct 2018

Carlsbad, CA, USA - 08 October 2018 - Nordson ASYMTEK, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), a global leader in dispensing, jetting, and coating equipment and technologies, will present ways to optimize the conformal coating and dispensing processes at SMTA International in Booth 311.

Featured at SMTAI will be the Select Coat® SL-940 system along with the FX-940UV Series Optical Inspection system. When the SL-940 is combined with the FX-940UV and ASYMTEK's curing ovens, the result is an optimized conformal coating line that delivers high quality and productivity for automated coating processes.

'The conformal coating industry has grown significantly over the past few years. Managing the many coating materials from silicones to acrylics is a challenge because each one may behave differently,' explained Jerry Frost, regional sales manager for Nordson ASYMTEK. 'Our experts can help you set profiles and determine the optimal process for your conformal coating application.' (Learn more about curing http://ndsn.tech/coating-video).

Dispensing and jetting experts will also be available to discuss ways to optimize the automated fluid dispensing process.

'In electronics assembly, dispense weights have decreased and applications have a narrower process window, requiring reliable, high-quality dispensing results. To meet these high standards, process variation must be actively monitored and addressed,' stated Sonia Aldridge, senior product application engineer for Nordson ASYMTEK. 'We solved this problem 20 years ago with Automated Self-Calibration™ and Calibrated Process Jetting™. Now, with our IntelliJet® Jetting System, controlled through ASYMTEK's Fluidmove® software, the system adjusts process variation to give consistent jetting quality. One customer has dispensed well over 4 billion jet cycles without requiring service, recalibration, or replacement.' (See video at http://ndsn.tech/dispensing-video)

See the Nordson ASYMTEK systems at SMTA International, October 16-17, 2018 at the Donald Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, Illinois. And come celebrate at SMTA International's Fiesta, sponsored by Nordson ASYMTEK, and try our OPTIMIZER Margarita to be ¡Livin' la Vida!

For more information contact Nordson ASYMTEK at info@nordsonasymtek.com, call +1 760-431-1919.