Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nordson Corporation    NDSN

NORDSON CORPORATION (NDSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Nordson : ASYMTEK Presents Ways to Optimize the Conformal Coating and Dispensing Processes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2018 | 12:43am CEST

05 Oct 2018

Carlsbad, CA, USA - 08 October 2018 - Nordson ASYMTEK, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), a global leader in dispensing, jetting, and coating equipment and technologies, will present ways to optimize the conformal coating and dispensing processes at SMTA International in Booth 311.

Featured at SMTAI will be the Select Coat® SL-940 system along with the FX-940UV Series Optical Inspection system. When the SL-940 is combined with the FX-940UV and ASYMTEK's curing ovens, the result is an optimized conformal coating line that delivers high quality and productivity for automated coating processes.

'The conformal coating industry has grown significantly over the past few years. Managing the many coating materials from silicones to acrylics is a challenge because each one may behave differently,' explained Jerry Frost, regional sales manager for Nordson ASYMTEK. 'Our experts can help you set profiles and determine the optimal process for your conformal coating application.' (Learn more about curing http://ndsn.tech/coating-video).

Dispensing and jetting experts will also be available to discuss ways to optimize the automated fluid dispensing process.

'In electronics assembly, dispense weights have decreased and applications have a narrower process window, requiring reliable, high-quality dispensing results. To meet these high standards, process variation must be actively monitored and addressed,' stated Sonia Aldridge, senior product application engineer for Nordson ASYMTEK. 'We solved this problem 20 years ago with Automated Self-Calibration™ and Calibrated Process Jetting™. Now, with our IntelliJet® Jetting System, controlled through ASYMTEK's Fluidmove® software, the system adjusts process variation to give consistent jetting quality. One customer has dispensed well over 4 billion jet cycles without requiring service, recalibration, or replacement.' (See video at http://ndsn.tech/dispensing-video)

See the Nordson ASYMTEK systems at SMTA International, October 16-17, 2018 at the Donald Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, Illinois. And come celebrate at SMTA International's Fiesta, sponsored by Nordson ASYMTEK, and try our OPTIMIZER Margarita to be ¡Livin' la Vida!

For more information contact Nordson ASYMTEK at info@nordsonasymtek.com, call +1 760-431-1919.

Disclaimer

Nordson Corporation published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 22:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORDSON CORPORATION
12:43aNORDSON : ASYMTEK Presents Ways to Optimize the Conformal Coating and Dispensing..
PU
10/05NORDSON : appoints Protec Scandinavia to represent Xaloy Screws and Barrels in N..
AQ
10/05NORDSON : Growing Thai Facility celebrates 20 years of building Xaloy Screws and..
AQ
10/04NORDSON : Growing Thai Facility celebrates 20 years of building Xaloy® Screws an..
PU
09/26NORDSON : Screen Packs for BKG Screen Changers maintain structural integrity, en..
AQ
09/24NORDSON : Screen Packs for BKG® Screen Changers maintain structural integrity, e..
PU
09/12NORDSON : ASYMTEK Demonstrates the Helios Medium- to Large-Volume Dispenser at T..
AQ
09/11NORDSON : Board of Directors Authorizes Additional $500 Million for Share Repurc..
PU
09/11NORDSON CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/11NORDSON CORPORATION : Board of Directors Authorizes Additional $500 Million for ..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/01Hey You, Dividend Investor, Are You Doing It Wrong? 
09/25DIVIDEND CHAMPION SPOTLIGHT : Nordson Corporation 
09/11Nordson Corporation authorizes additional $500M for share repurchase program 
09/02Microsoft To Lead 6 Dividend Increases In September 
08/21Nordson Corporation (NDSN) CEO Mike Hilton on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 248 M
EBIT 2018 511 M
Net income 2018 378 M
Debt 2018 1 212 M
Yield 2018 0,89%
P/E ratio 2018 21,43
P/E ratio 2019 20,65
EV / Sales 2018 4,10x
EV / Sales 2019 3,86x
Capitalization 8 000 M
Chart NORDSON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nordson Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDSON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 152 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Hilton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Merriman Chairman
Gregory Allan Thaxton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Shelly M. Peet CIO & Corporate VP
Joseph P. Keithley Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSON CORPORATION-4.82%8 000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%5 889
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-9.41%4 951
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.-36.49%3 641
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.87%3 629
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP0.81%3 530
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.