Nordson ASYMTEK Receives ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems Certification

29 Aug 2018
Nordson ASYMTEK, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), a global leader in dispensing, jetting, and coating equipment and technologies, announces that it has received ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification
from DNV GL. The certificate scope covers The Design and Manufacture of Automated Fluid Dispensing and Coating Systems. Certification for Nordson ASYMTEK headquarters in Carlsbad, California covers a variety of business processes including management, purchasing, product development, order fulfillment, product support, and overall quality systems. The Vista, California facility includes engineering, manufacturing, inspection, maintenance, warehouse, and shipping. 'Nordson ASYMTEK has always been focused on technology leadership with stable but flexible manufacturing processes to support that technology,' said Larry E. White, director of quality, Nordson ASYMTEK. 'Quality is designed into our business processes, products, and services to assure total customer satisfaction and long-term value. Our commitment to the ISO standards assures continued monitoring of the quality system, allowing the company to meet its stated quality policy and annual quality objectives.'
