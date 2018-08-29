Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nordson Corporation    NDSN

NORDSON CORPORATION (NDSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Nordson ASYMTEK Receives ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems Certification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 06:41pm CEST

Covers the design and manufacture of automated fluid dispensing and coating systems

Nordson ASYMTEK, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), a global leader in dispensing, jetting, and coating equipment and technologies, announces that it has received ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification from DNV GL. The certificate scope covers The Design and Manufacture of Automated Fluid Dispensing and Coating Systems.

Certification for Nordson ASYMTEK headquarters in Carlsbad, California covers a variety of business processes including management, purchasing, product development, order fulfillment, product support, and overall quality systems. The Vista, California facility includes engineering, manufacturing, inspection, maintenance, warehouse, and shipping.

“Nordson ASYMTEK has always been focused on technology leadership with stable but flexible manufacturing processes to support that technology,” said Larry E. White, director of quality, Nordson ASYMTEK. “Quality is designed into our business processes, products, and services to assure total customer satisfaction and long-term value. Our commitment to the ISO standards assures continued monitoring of the quality system, allowing the company to meet its stated quality policy and annual quality objectives.”

For more information contact Nordson ASYMTEK at info@nordsonasymtek.com, call +1 760-431-1919, or visit our website: www.nordsonasymtek.com.

Photo at: http://www.nordson.com/-/media/Images/Nordson/asymtek/misc/iso-9001-2015.png

About Nordson ASYMTEK

Nordson ASYMTEK, a world leader in precision fluid dispensing, conformal coating, and jetting technologies, designs and manufactures dispensing and coating systems, supported by an award-winning global applications and service network for over 35 years. To find out more, visit www.NordsonASYMTEK.com, or on social media.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems that precisely dispense, adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials, polymers, plastics, and other materials, fluid management, test and inspection, UV curing, and plasma surface treatment, all supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves consumer non-durable, durable and technology end-markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954, headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, Nordson has operations and offices in nearly 40 countries. Visit Nordson at www.nordson.comTwitter or Facebook.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORDSON CORPORATION
06:41pNORDSON ASYMTEK RECEIVES ISO 9001 : 2015 Quality Management Systems Certificatio..
BU
08/28NORDSON ASYMTEK RECEIVES ISO 9001 : 2015 Quality Management Systems Certificatio..
AQ
08/28NORDSON ASYMTEK RECEIVES ISO 9001 : 2015 Quality Management Systems Certificatio..
PU
08/23NORDSON : SELECT to Exhibit Award Winning Selective Soldering Technology at NEPC..
AQ
08/23NORDSON CORPORATION : Reports Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Results
AQ
08/21Toll Brothers, Medtronic gain, while Coty, Nordson fall
AQ
08/21NORDSON : SELECT to Exhibit Award Winning Selective Soldering Technology at NEPC..
PU
08/21NORDSON : The Battery Show 2018
PU
08/20NORDSON : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/20NORDSON CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21Nordson Corporation (NDSN) CEO Mike Hilton on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call.. 
08/20Nordson -7.2% amid revenue slowdown 
08/20After Hours Gainers / Losers (08/20/2018) 
08/20Nordson EPS in-line, misses on revenue 
08/19Notable earnings after Monday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 249 M
EBIT 2018 511 M
Net income 2018 378 M
Debt 2018 1 212 M
Yield 2018 0,88%
P/E ratio 2018 21,53
P/E ratio 2019 20,76
EV / Sales 2018 4,10x
EV / Sales 2019 3,85x
Capitalization 8 004 M
Chart NORDSON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nordson Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDSON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 153 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Hilton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Merriman Chairman
Gregory Allan Thaxton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Shelly M. Peet CIO & Corporate VP
Joseph P. Keithley Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSON CORPORATION-5.88%8 004
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%5 800
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-10.92%4 858
KRONES AG-6.90%3 906
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.-35.60%3 737
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP4.38%3 636
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.