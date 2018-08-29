Nordson ASYMTEK Receives ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems Certification

Nordson
ASYMTEK, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN),
a global leader in dispensing, jetting, and coating equipment and
technologies, announces that it has received ISO
9001:2015 Quality Management System certification from DNV GL. The
certificate scope covers The Design and Manufacture of Automated Fluid
Dispensing and Coating Systems.
Certification for Nordson ASYMTEK headquarters in Carlsbad, California
covers a variety of business processes including management, purchasing,
product development, order fulfillment, product support, and overall
quality systems. The Vista, California facility includes engineering,
manufacturing, inspection, maintenance, warehouse, and shipping.
“Nordson ASYMTEK has always been focused on technology leadership with
stable but flexible manufacturing processes to support that technology,”
said Larry E. White, director of quality, Nordson ASYMTEK. “Quality is
designed into our business processes, products, and services to assure
total customer satisfaction and long-term value. Our commitment to the
ISO standards assures continued monitoring of the quality system,
allowing the company to meet its stated quality policy and annual
quality objectives.”
