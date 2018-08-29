Nordson ASYMTEK Receives ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems Certification

Covers the design and manufacture of automated fluid dispensing and coating systems

Nordson ASYMTEK, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), a global leader in dispensing, jetting, and coating equipment and technologies, announces that it has received ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification from DNV GL. The certificate scope covers The Design and Manufacture of Automated Fluid Dispensing and Coating Systems.

Certification for Nordson ASYMTEK headquarters in Carlsbad, California covers a variety of business processes including management, purchasing, product development, order fulfillment, product support, and overall quality systems. The Vista, California facility includes engineering, manufacturing, inspection, maintenance, warehouse, and shipping.

“Nordson ASYMTEK has always been focused on technology leadership with stable but flexible manufacturing processes to support that technology,” said Larry E. White, director of quality, Nordson ASYMTEK. “Quality is designed into our business processes, products, and services to assure total customer satisfaction and long-term value. Our commitment to the ISO standards assures continued monitoring of the quality system, allowing the company to meet its stated quality policy and annual quality objectives.”

About Nordson ASYMTEK

Nordson ASYMTEK, a world leader in precision fluid dispensing, conformal coating, and jetting technologies, designs and manufactures dispensing and coating systems, supported by an award-winning global applications and service network for over 35 years. To find out more, visit www.NordsonASYMTEK.com, or on social media.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems that precisely dispense, adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials, polymers, plastics, and other materials, fluid management, test and inspection, UV curing, and plasma surface treatment, all supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves consumer non-durable, durable and technology end-markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954, headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, Nordson has operations and offices in nearly 40 countries. Visit Nordson at www.nordson.com, Twitter or Facebook.

