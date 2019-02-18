Nordson : ASYMTEK Wins its 15th Service Excellence Award

18 Feb 2019

Carlsbad, CA, USA - 13 February 2019 - Nordson ASYMTEK, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN) and global leader in dispensing, jetting, and coating equipment and technologies, announces that it has been honored with the Circuits Assembly 2018 Service Excellence Award. Nordson ASYMTEK was recognized for receiving the highest customer service ratings in the dispensing category for companies that provide electronics assembly equipment, materials and software. Each company was judged by its own customers in five service categories - quality, value, responsiveness, dependability/on-time delivery, and technology. Nordson ASYMTEK has won this distinction in all 15 years it has entered the award.

'The most important judge of any company is its customers,' said Peter Bierhuis, president, Nordson ASYMTEK. 'The Service Excellence award is valuable to Nordson ASYMTEK because, more than just the honor of winning, we hear what our customers are saying. Over the years, these comments have helped to make our customer support even better.'

The award was presented at a ceremony held during the IPC APEX Expo in San Diego, California on January 29, 2019. The awards program is sponsored by Circuits Assembly, part of UP Media Group Inc., which serves the global printed circuit board community.

For more information contact Nordson ASYMTEK at info@nordsonasymtek.com,

High Resolution Image