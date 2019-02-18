Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nordson Corporation    NDSN

NORDSON CORPORATION

(NDSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nordson : ASYMTEK Wins its 15th Service Excellence Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 01:38pm EST

18 Feb 2019

Carlsbad, CA, USA - 13 February 2019 - Nordson ASYMTEK, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN) and global leader in dispensing, jetting, and coating equipment and technologies, announces that it has been honored with the Circuits Assembly 2018 Service Excellence Award. Nordson ASYMTEK was recognized for receiving the highest customer service ratings in the dispensing category for companies that provide electronics assembly equipment, materials and software. Each company was judged by its own customers in five service categories - quality, value, responsiveness, dependability/on-time delivery, and technology. Nordson ASYMTEK has won this distinction in all 15 years it has entered the award.

'The most important judge of any company is its customers,' said Peter Bierhuis, president, Nordson ASYMTEK. 'The Service Excellence award is valuable to Nordson ASYMTEK because, more than just the honor of winning, we hear what our customers are saying. Over the years, these comments have helped to make our customer support even better.'

The award was presented at a ceremony held during the IPC APEX Expo in San Diego, California on January 29, 2019. The awards program is sponsored by Circuits Assembly, part of UP Media Group Inc., which serves the global printed circuit board community.

For more information contact Nordson ASYMTEK at info@nordsonasymtek.com,

High Resolution Image

Disclaimer

Nordson Corporation published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 18:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORDSON CORPORATION
01:38pNORDSON : ASYMTEK Wins its 15th Service Excellence Award
PU
02/14NORDSON : ASYMTEK Wins its 15th Service Excellence Award
AQ
02/12NORDSON CORPORATION : Declares Second Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2019
BU
02/12NORDSON ASYMTEK : Wins Its 15th Service Excellence Award
BU
02/08NORDSON : New Complete Dispensing System for Automotive Customers
PU
02/07NORDSON : Industrial Coating Systems Launches New Complete Dispensing Product Li..
BU
01/31NORDSON CORPORATION : Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for First Quarter F..
BU
01/24NORDSON CORPORATION : and Nordson Corporation : Foundation Mark $100 Million Mil..
BU
01/22NORDSON : SELECT Integra 508.3 to Make its North America Debut at 2019 APEX; Vis..
AQ
01/18NORDSON : promotes Rade Petricevic to Aftermarket Manager for Polymer Processing..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 298 M
EBIT 2019 540 M
Net income 2019 382 M
Debt 2019 921 M
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 21,65
P/E ratio 2020 19,61
EV / Sales 2019 3,90x
EV / Sales 2020 3,52x
Capitalization 8 046 M
Chart NORDSON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nordson Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDSON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 143 $
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Hilton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Merriman Chairman
John J. Keane Senior Vice President-Operations
Gregory Allan Thaxton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shelly M. Peet Executive VP-Human Resources & Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSON CORPORATION17.03%8 046
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 990
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC12.21%4 776
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%4 104
VALMET17.99%3 585
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED11.18%3 439
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.