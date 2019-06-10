Log in
Nordson : ASYMTEK to Present Sessions on Conformal Coating Reliability and Stability at IPC WorksAsia 2019 Conferences in Guangzhou and Suzhou, China

06/10/2019 | 07:28pm EDT
Nordson ASYMTEK to Present Sessions on Conformal Coating Reliability and Stability at IPC WorksAsia 2019 Conferences in Guangzhou and Suzhou, China

10 Jun 2019

Talks in Guangzhou on June 20 and Suzhou on June 28

Carlsbad, California, USA - 10 June 2019 -- Nordson ASYMTEK, a Nordson company (NASDAQ:NDSN) and global leader in dispensing, jetting, and coating equipment and technologies, announces that the paper 'Achieving Reliability and Stability with a Synergistic Coating Line Solution' will be presented at two IPC WorksAsia 2019 Conferences. Eric Gu, market development manager for Nordson ASYMTEK, will present the paper on June 20, 2019 in Guangzhou, China and June 28 in Suzhou.

High standards for reliability and safety are expected in products such as cars. Conformal coating is relied upon by manufacturers to help these products meet quality and stability requirements and manufacturers are expected to produce these products with high throughput and yields. However, factors like environment, dispensing method, and the amount of manual involvement needed, cause variation in the manufacturing process, often slowing the process down and reducing throughput. Nordson ASYMTEK's new configurable conformal coating line offers a synergistic approach to stabilizing these variations.

Coating, curing, and inspection are three common processes used in conformal coating. The ASYMTEK line provides full automation from beginning to end of the coating process. The line configuration can be customized for each application to accommodate the unique functions required by different processes.

'The equipment line-up is more than a sum of its parts in providing a reliable and stable coating process,' explained Gu. 'Within the coating system, opportunities exist for closed-loop controls to maintain fluid stabilization. Curing ovens offer multiple zones and profiling to prevent flaws like bubbles or orange peel in the coating. Automated coating inspection provides the final quality check, objectively evaluating the final product to ensure coating quality. The presentation provides details on how to achieve high yield and throughput with a synergistic line solution.'

IPC WorksAsia is a high-end technical conference that highlights research methods, cutting-edge technologies, application cases, best practices, and solutions to meet the unique needs of customers in the automotive and transportation, aerospace/aviation/military, communications, and other industries.

Chinese translation of this press release available: Nordson ASYMTEK at IPC WorksAsia 2019

High-resolution photo: NordsonASYMTEK-Conformal-coating-R-Line.jpg

Disclaimer

Nordson Corporation published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 23:27:19 UTC
