Nordson : Awards Earned by ASYMTEK Products for Best New Product and Service Excellence at IPC APEX 2020

02/19/2020 | 08:09am EST

  • ASYMTEK wins its 16th Service Excellence Award

ASYMTEK, part of Nordson ELECTRONICS SOLUTIONS, a global leader in electronics manufacturing technologies, received two awards at IPC APEX Expo 2020: New Product Introduction (NPI) and Service Excellence. The Qadence™ Closed-Loop Flow Control System earned the NPI award in the Dispensing category. The Service Excellence Award was presented to ASYMTEK for receiving the highest customer service ratings in the Dispensing category, as judged by its own customers. Remarkably, ASYMTEK has won the Service Excellence Award all 16 years it has entered. The awards are sponsored by Circuits Assembly magazine, a part of UP Media.

The NPI award is based on the product’s creativity and innovation; compatibility with existing technology; cost-effectiveness; design; expected reliability; flexibility; expected maintainability/reparability; performance; user-friendliness, and speed/throughput. The Qadence system maintains a stable dispensing flow rate by monitoring and adjusting fluid volume, and automatically compensates for viscosity changes related to temperature, humidity, and batch-to-batch variation. Set-up is quick: the Flow Calculator in EasyCoat® 6 Software quickly calculates and sets process limits. Flow rates are easily matched across two valves in a single application.

“It was especially rewarding to be honored with the NPI award for our Qadence system,” said Camille Sybert, ASYMTEK product manager. “New innovations were in the spotlight for ASYMTEK this past year, as we introduced an array of new dispensing and conformal coating equipment and software. We are also humbled and grateful to be selected by our customers once again for our quality, innovation, service, support, and on-time delivery.”

The awards were announced at the IPC APEX Expo, February 4, 2020, in San Diego, California, USA. For more information, contact ASYMTEK at info@nordsonasymtek.com, visit our website www.nordsonasymtek.com, or find us on social media.

Photo available at: http://ndsn.tech/sea-npi-awards

About ASYMTEK

Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, USA, ASYMTEK has taken the lead for 35+ years to advance fluid dispensing, conformal coating, and jetting technologies. As part of the Nordson ELECTRONICS SOLUTIONS brand, we focus on immediate and long-term possibilities, continuously innovating as technology and electronics applications evolve. By focusing on what’s possible, we bring more to our customers through innovative solutions, customization, applications expertise, and award-winning global support. Visit us at www.nordsonasymtek.com or @nordsonasymtek on social media.

Introducing Nordson ELECTRONICS SOLUTIONS

Nordson ELECTRONICS SOLUTIONS offers its customers a robust product portfolio, including precision fluid dispensing, plasma surface treatment, selective soldering, and test and inspection capabilities. Comprised of eight complementary Nordson Corporation product brands – ASYMTEK, DAGE, DIMA, MARCH, MATRIX, SELECT, SONOSCAN and YESTECH – Nordson ELECTRONICS SOLUTIONS is uniquely positioned to serve its customers with best-in-class precision technologies, passionate sales and support teams, global reach, and unmatched consultative applications expertise.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is one of the world’s leading producers of precision dispensing equipment that applies adhesives, sealants, coatings and other materials to a broad range of consumer and industrial products during manufacturing operations. The company also manufactures equipment used in the testing and inspection of electronic components as well as technology-based systems for curing and surface treatment processes. Headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, Nordson has direct operations and sales support offices in more than 30 countries.


© Business Wire 2020
