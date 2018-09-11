Log in
NORDSON CORPORATION (NDSN)
Nordson : Board of Directors Authorizes Additional $500 Million for Share Repurchase

09/11/2018

11 Sep 2018

Westlake, Ohio, USA - September 11, 2018 - Nordson Corporation(Nasdaq:NDSN) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $500 million of the Company's common shares, adding capacity to the $119 million remaining from its 2015 Board authorization.

'The Board's action reflects continued confidence in the long-term strength of our Company and our ongoing commitment to creating shareholder value,' said Nordson President and Chief Executive Officer Michael F. Hilton. 'Strong and consistent cash generation is a hallmark of our business, and we are pleased to be able to return this value to our shareholders through annual dividend increases and disciplined share repurchases. We also will continue making investments to fund long-term organic and acquisitive growth opportunities.'

Expected uses for repurchased shares include, but are not limited to, funding benefit programs including stock options, restricted stock and 401(k) matching. Shares repurchased will be treated as treasury shares until used for such purposes.

Shares may be purchased from time to time at prevailing prices, subject to market conditions, share price and other considerations. Purchases will be made on the open market pursuant to the applicable Securities Exchange Act Rules and will be funded from operating cash flows.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. These products are supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at http://www.nordson.com, @Nordson_Corp, or www.facebook.com/nordson.

# # #

CONTACT:
Nordson Corporation
Lara Mahoney (Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications)
440.414.5639
Lara.Mahoney@nordson.com

Disclaimer

Nordson Corporation published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 21:01:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 249 M
EBIT 2018 511 M
Net income 2018 378 M
Debt 2018 1 212 M
Yield 2018 0,85%
P/E ratio 2018 22,21
P/E ratio 2019 21,42
EV / Sales 2018 4,23x
EV / Sales 2019 3,98x
Capitalization 8 289 M
Chart NORDSON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nordson Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDSON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 153 $
Spread / Average Target 7,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Hilton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Merriman Chairman
Gregory Allan Thaxton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Shelly M. Peet CIO & Corporate VP
Joseph P. Keithley Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSON CORPORATION-2.77%8 289
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%5 363
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-9.99%4 920
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP7.76%3 774
KRONES AG-15.37%3 553
IMA INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE SPA6.49%3 290
