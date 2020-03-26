Nordson : Coronavirus COVID-19 Update

Nordson Sealant Equipment supports the manufacturing of materials and products that are included in the U.S Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) List, referring to Electrical Equipment, Appliance, and Component Manufacturing, Transportation Vehicle Manufacturing, and Aerospace Products and Parts Manufacturing. Thus, Nordson Sealant Equipment is deemed as a 'Critical Infrastructure Business' under the State of Michigan Executive Order 2020-21.
