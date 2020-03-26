Log in
Nordson : Coronavirus COVID-19 Update

03/26/2020 | 01:43pm EDT
Coronavirus COVID-19 Update

2020-03-26

Nordson Sealant Equipment supports the manufacturing of materials and products that are included in the U.S Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) List, referring to Electrical Equipment, Appliance, and Component Manufacturing, Transportation Vehicle Manufacturing, and Aerospace Products and Parts Manufacturing. Thus, Nordson Sealant Equipment is deemed as a 'Critical Infrastructure Business' under the State of Michigan Executive Order 2020-21.

Disclaimer

Nordson Corporation published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 17:42:05 UTC
