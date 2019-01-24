Nordson Corporation : and Nordson Corporation : Foundation Mark $100 Million Milestone in Cumulative Giving in Fiscal Year 2018

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) and the Nordson Corporation Foundation today announced that they have contributed a combined $10 million to charity during the fiscal year ended October 31, 2018. This year’s contributions mark a significant milestone for the company, which has now invested more than $100 million in its communities throughout its history.

Nordson’s community outreach is focused in areas where the company has major operations, both within the United States and select international locations. As the company grows, it continues to positively impact more people each year through volunteering, donations, scholarships and more. These efforts are collectively referred to as “The Nordson Impact,” a term that expresses the company’s commitment to improving the lives of people in the communities where Nordson employees live and work.

In fiscal year 2018, non-profit grants from the Nordson Corporation Foundation accounted for approximately $7 million of the total amount awarded and were distributed in the areas of arts and culture, human welfare and education. In accordance with the Foundation’s funding focus, education was the largest giving area. This focus on creating educational opportunities is reflected by Nordson’s major gifts to the National Inventors Hall of Fame, Tech Corp, Nordson Tech Time and SEMI High Tech University, totaling more than $1 million.

In addition to grants awarded by the Nordson Corporation Foundation, Nordson provided $3 million in direct corporate support to various non-profit organizations through its Matching Gift initiative, scholarships and other corporate donations. Nordson employees donated thousands of hours within their communities through the company’s Time ‘n Talent volunteer program.

Now in its fifth year, the Nordson BUILDS scholarship program continued its success in 2018. The program supports students who live near Nordson facilities in the U.S. and attend a trade school, community college or university for a major related to manufacturing. One hundred and fifty-two students received over $500,000 in scholarships.

“An important value in Nordson’s corporate philosophy is investing in the communities where we live and work,” stated Cecilia Render, Executive Director, Nordson Corporation Foundation. “We are proud to support the important work these non-profits provide and hope that through our contributions, we can assist in leveraging other support for them.”

The Nordson Corporation Foundation is the successor to the Nordson Foundation, which was created in 1952 by Walter G. Nord, founder of Nordson Corporation. In 1988, the original foundation was reorganized to create the Nord Family Foundation and the Nordson Corporation Foundation. Since 1989, the Nordson Corporation Foundation has awarded tens of millions of dollars in grants focusing on education, arts and culture, civic affairs, and human welfare. More information on applying for grants is available at www.nordson.com/givingback.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used for the precision dispensing and processing of adhesives, coatings, polymers and plastics, sealants, biomaterials and other materials and for fluid management, test and inspection, UV curing and plasma surface treatment, all supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005417/en/