Nordson Corporation : and Nordson Corporation : Foundation Mark $100 Million Milestone in Cumulative Giving in Fiscal Year 2018

Nordson
Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) and the Nordson
Corporation Foundation today announced that they have contributed a
combined $10 million to charity during the fiscal year ended October 31,
2018. This year’s contributions mark a significant milestone for the
company, which has now invested more than $100 million in its
communities throughout its history.
Nordson’s community outreach is focused in areas where the company has
major operations, both within the United States and select international
locations. As the company grows, it continues to positively impact more
people each year through volunteering, donations, scholarships and more.
These efforts are collectively referred to as “The Nordson Impact,” a
term that expresses the company’s commitment to improving the lives of
people in the communities where Nordson employees live and work.
In fiscal year 2018, non-profit grants from the Nordson Corporation
Foundation accounted for approximately $7 million of the total amount
awarded and were distributed in the areas of arts and culture, human
welfare and education. In accordance with the Foundation’s funding
focus, education was the largest giving area. This focus on creating
educational opportunities is reflected by Nordson’s major gifts to the
National Inventors Hall of Fame, Tech
Corp, Nordson Tech Time and SEMI High Tech University, totaling more
than $1 million.
In addition to grants awarded by the Nordson Corporation Foundation,
Nordson provided $3 million in direct corporate support to various
non-profit organizations through its Matching Gift initiative,
scholarships and other corporate donations. Nordson employees donated
thousands of hours within their communities through the company’s Time
‘n Talent volunteer program.
Now in its fifth year, the Nordson
BUILDS scholarship program continued its success in 2018. The
program supports students who live near Nordson facilities in the U.S.
and attend a trade school, community college or university for a major
related to manufacturing. One hundred and fifty-two students received
over $500,000 in scholarships.
“An important value in Nordson’s corporate philosophy is investing in
the communities where we live and work,” stated Cecilia Render,
Executive Director, Nordson Corporation Foundation. “We are proud to
support the important work these non-profits provide and hope that
through our contributions, we can assist in leveraging other support for
them.”
The Nordson Corporation Foundation is the successor to the Nordson
Foundation, which was created in 1952 by Walter G. Nord, founder of
Nordson Corporation. In 1988, the original foundation was reorganized to
create the Nord Family Foundation and the Nordson Corporation
Foundation. Since 1989, the Nordson Corporation Foundation has awarded
tens of millions of dollars in grants focusing on education, arts and
culture, civic affairs, and human welfare. More information on applying
for grants is available at www.nordson.com/givingback.
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated
products and systems used for the precision
dispensing and processing of adhesives,
coatings,
polymers and plastics,
sealants,
biomaterials
and other materials and for fluid
management, test
and inspection, UV
curing and plasma
surface treatment, all supported by application expertise and direct
global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer
non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging,
nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation,
construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in
1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and
support offices in more than 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com,
www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp
or www.facebook.com/nordson.
