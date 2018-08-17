Nordson : Custom Interconnect Limited Installs Latest Nordson SELECT Novo 460PD Selective Soldering System

16 Aug 2018

Liberty Lake, WA, USA - 14 August 2018 - Nordson SELECT, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), is pleased to announce that Custom Interconnect Ltd. has installed the latest Novo™ 460PD

selective soldering system in their Andover, Hampshire facility in the United Kingdom.

The Novo™ 460PD selective soldering system is designed to process printed circuit board

assemblies up to 460 x 460 mm (18.1 x 18.1 in.) without operator intervention and is one of the most flexible system in the Nordson SELECT product portfolio. The system automatically applies flux and molten solder to through-hole component leads without disturbing adjacent SMT components, and provides solder quality that is significantly superior to hand soldering with consistent barrel fill and topside solder fillets. The Novo™ 460PD out performs at least five hand soldering operators providing a return on investment that can be measured in several days.

John Boston, Managing Director of Custom Interconnect Ltd. commented, 'After reviewing other systems on the market it was an easy decision to make. A combination of the overall capability and the dual solder pot system soon made the Novo™ 460PD system the solution we were looking for.'

Boston added, 'As well as SAC305 RoHS alloy products, we have a number of military customers who still require tin-lead soldering. We can utilize the dual pot system of the Novo™ 460PD by filling one pot with SAC305 alloy and the other with tin-lead alloy. As each board type is programmed into the machine, we can configure it to use the relevant solder pot with zero chance of cross contamination. We have therefore ended up with an auto through-hole soldering system for both SAC305 and tin-lead which has enabled Custom Interconnect Ltd. to phase out both of its older wave soldering machines.'

Nordson SELECT selective soldering systems have been honored with several prestigious awards for innovation and excellence. With over 25 years of experience in electronics manufacturing, and with a highly experienced and devoted team, Nordson SELECT has risen to become the foremost worldwide supplier of selective soldering systems.

For information contact Nordson SELECT at sales.usa@nordsonselect.com, call +1.509.924.4898, or

visit our website www.nordsonselect.com.

About Nordson SELECT

Nordson SELECT, is a leading worldwide supplier of selective soldering systems including Novo™ standalone machines offering exceptional value and superior process capability ideal for batch

production, Cerno™ in-line systems delivering uncompromised quality and productivity for demanding soldering applications, and Integra™ multi-station modular systems designed to meet the most

challenging high-volume requirements by combining parallel processing with multiple soldering nozzles for the ultimate in flexibility and maximum throughput. To find out more, visit

www.nordsonSELECT.com, or on social media.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and

other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. These products are supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety

of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly

and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in nearly 40 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at http://www.nordson.com,

@Nordson_Corp, or www.facebook.com/nordson.

###

For information:

Nordson SELECT:

Bob Klenke

Marketing Coordinator

Tel: +1.509.924.4898

Email: bob.klenke@nordsonselect.com

International Offices:

Headquarters, Liberty Lake, WA: +1.509.924.4898 www.nordsonselect.com

China: +86.21.3866.9166

Europe: +31.43.352.4466

India: +91.44.4353.9024

Japan: +81.3.3599.5920

Korea: +82.31.765.8337

Southeast Asia: +65.6796.9515

Taiwan: +886.2.2902.1860