Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nordson Corporation    NDSN

NORDSON CORPORATION (NDSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Nordson : Custom Interconnect Limited Installs Latest Nordson SELECT Novo 460PD Selective Soldering System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 12:21am CEST

16 Aug 2018

Liberty Lake, WA, USA - 14 August 2018 - Nordson SELECT, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), is pleased to announce that Custom Interconnect Ltd. has installed the latest Novo™ 460PD
selective soldering system in their Andover, Hampshire facility in the United Kingdom.

The Novo™ 460PD selective soldering system is designed to process printed circuit board
assemblies up to 460 x 460 mm (18.1 x 18.1 in.) without operator intervention and is one of the most flexible system in the Nordson SELECT product portfolio. The system automatically applies flux and molten solder to through-hole component leads without disturbing adjacent SMT components, and provides solder quality that is significantly superior to hand soldering with consistent barrel fill and topside solder fillets. The Novo™ 460PD out performs at least five hand soldering operators providing a return on investment that can be measured in several days.

John Boston, Managing Director of Custom Interconnect Ltd. commented, 'After reviewing other systems on the market it was an easy decision to make. A combination of the overall capability and the dual solder pot system soon made the Novo™ 460PD system the solution we were looking for.'

Boston added, 'As well as SAC305 RoHS alloy products, we have a number of military customers who still require tin-lead soldering. We can utilize the dual pot system of the Novo™ 460PD by filling one pot with SAC305 alloy and the other with tin-lead alloy. As each board type is programmed into the machine, we can configure it to use the relevant solder pot with zero chance of cross contamination. We have therefore ended up with an auto through-hole soldering system for both SAC305 and tin-lead which has enabled Custom Interconnect Ltd. to phase out both of its older wave soldering machines.'

Nordson SELECT selective soldering systems have been honored with several prestigious awards for innovation and excellence. With over 25 years of experience in electronics manufacturing, and with a highly experienced and devoted team, Nordson SELECT has risen to become the foremost worldwide supplier of selective soldering systems.

For information contact Nordson SELECT at sales.usa@nordsonselect.com, call +1.509.924.4898, or
visit our website www.nordsonselect.com.

About Nordson SELECT
Nordson SELECT, is a leading worldwide supplier of selective soldering systems including Novo™ standalone machines offering exceptional value and superior process capability ideal for batch
production, Cerno™ in-line systems delivering uncompromised quality and productivity for demanding soldering applications, and Integra™ multi-station modular systems designed to meet the most
challenging high-volume requirements by combining parallel processing with multiple soldering nozzles for the ultimate in flexibility and maximum throughput. To find out more, visit
www.nordsonSELECT.com, or on social media.

About Nordson Corporation
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and
other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. These products are supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety
of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly
and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in nearly 40 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at http://www.nordson.com,
@Nordson_Corp, or www.facebook.com/nordson.

###

For information:
Nordson SELECT:
Bob Klenke
Marketing Coordinator
Tel: +1.509.924.4898
Email: bob.klenke@nordsonselect.com

International Offices:
Headquarters, Liberty Lake, WA: +1.509.924.4898 www.nordsonselect.com
China: +86.21.3866.9166
Europe: +31.43.352.4466
India: +91.44.4353.9024
Japan: +81.3.3599.5920
Korea: +82.31.765.8337
Southeast Asia: +65.6796.9515
Taiwan: +886.2.2902.1860

Disclaimer

Nordson Corporation published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 22:20:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORDSON CORPORATION
12:21aNORDSON : Custom Interconnect Limited Installs Latest Nordson SELECT Novo 460PD ..
PU
08/16NORDSON CORPORATION : Board of Directors Increases Dividend 17 Percent Marking 5..
AQ
08/14NORDSON : SELECT Appoints Envoy as Brazilian Distributor for Entire Selective So..
AQ
08/13NORDSON : Board of Directors Increases Dividend 17 Percent Marking 55 Consecutiv..
AQ
08/10NORDSON CORPORATION : Board of Directors Increases Dividend 17 Percent Marking 5..
BU
08/09NORDSON : SELECT Appoints Envoy as Brazilian Distributor for Entire Selective So..
AQ
08/07NORDSON CORPORATION : Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Third Quarter F..
AQ
08/06NORDSON : Ken Kreeger
PU
08/06NORDSON : ASYMTEK and The Peters Group Present Conformal Coating Solutions Semin..
AQ
08/02NORDSON : INDUSTRIAL COATING SYSTEMS Launches New Encore® nLighten™ LED Ki..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/1611 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including 1 King 
08/10Nordson declares $0.35 dividend 
08/04STOCKS TO WATCH : Meet The New Ford 
07/304 Double-Digit Payout Increases Expected In August 
05/22Nordson's (NDSN) CEO Mike Hilton on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 282 M
EBIT 2018 517 M
Net income 2018 375 M
Debt 2018 1 221 M
Yield 2018 0,90%
P/E ratio 2018 20,96
P/E ratio 2019 19,51
EV / Sales 2018 3,94x
EV / Sales 2019 3,67x
Capitalization 7 780 M
Chart NORDSON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nordson Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDSON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 153 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Hilton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Merriman Chairman
Gregory Allan Thaxton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Shelly M. Peet CIO & Corporate VP
Joseph P. Keithley Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSON CORPORATION-8.52%7 780
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%5 277
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-11.28%4 875
KRONES AG-7.86%3 816
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.-40.97%3 500
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%3 493
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.