Nordson : ELECTRONICS SOLUTIONS to showcase equipment for test and inspection, fluid dispensing, and plasma treatment at SEMICON China 2020

2020-06-22

Photo link: http://ndsn.tech/SEMIChina2020



Aylesbury, Bucks, UK - 19 June 2020 -- Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) announces that six product lines from its Nordson ELECTRONICS SOLUTIONS division will be exhibiting together at SEMICON China, the world's most well-known semiconductor industry exchange and trading platform, to be held June 27-29, 2020 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center and Shanghai Kerry Hotel Pudong, in booth E3451.

These Nordson product lines are highly successful in designing, manufacturing, and delivering systems to customers in the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries globally. They are ready to work with customers to find the right solutions for their semiconductor packaging requirements.

'We are pleased to offer our customers so many solutions for semiconductor packaging,' said Jonathia Ang-Mueller, general manager, China, Nordson Advanced Technologies - Electronics Systems. 'And our equipment is supported by trained, experienced technical staff who are ready to help you.'

Test and inspection products to be demonstrated include DAGE bond testers, MATRIX X-ray automated inspection systems, YESTECH automated optical inspection systems, and the new SONOSCAN D9650 C-SAM acoustic microscope. In addition, the latest ASYMTEK fluid dispensing equipment and MARCH plasma treatment system will be featured.

Visit the Nordson ELECTRONICS SOLUTIONS web portal to find out more.

Nordson ELECTRONICS SOLUTIONS offers its customers a robust product portfolio, including precision fluid dispensing, plasma surface treatment, selective soldering, and test and inspection capabilities. Comprised of eight complementary Nordson Corporation product brands - ASYMTEK, DAGE, DIMA, MARCH, MATRIX, SELECT, SONOSCAN and YESTECH - Nordson ELECTRONICS SOLUTIONS is uniquely positioned to serve its customers with best-in-class precision technologies, passionate sales and support teams, global reach, and unmatched consultative applications expertise.

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is one of the world's leading producers of precision dispensing equipment that applies adhesives, sealants, coatings and other materials to a broad range of consumer and industrial products during manufacturing operations. The company also manufactures equipment used in the testing and inspection of electronic components as well as technology-based systems for curing and surface treatment processes. Headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, Nordson has direct operations and sales support offices in more than 30 countries.



