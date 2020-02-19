Nordson : First Quarter 2020 Results Presentation

Log in
02/19/2020 | 05:06pm EST

INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

February 20, 2020 | NASDAQ: NDSN

Nordson® ProBlue® Flex Melter featuring BBconn Controls, which allow for remote operation, more visibility, real-time oversight, and data and analytics needed for continuous improvement.

Safe Harbor Statement

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Information in this presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters.

All statements regarding our future performance, earnings projections, events or developments are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties are described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our annual report on Form 10-K and any updates to those factors set forth in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or current reports on Form 8-K. We make these statements as of the date of this disclosure, and undertake no obligation to update them unless otherwise required by law.

2

A premier industrial technology company focused on precision dispensing,

fluid control and related processes and proprietary technology.

1954 $2.2B $587M 7,500+ 35+

Company Founded

*Sales

*EBITDA

Employees

Countries with

Direct Presence

3

*Sales and EBITDA for the full fiscal year ended 10/31/19.

Investment Highlights

Strong Average

Annual Sales

Growth

5%

Average

2015-2019

High Level of

Outstanding

Excellent

Free Cash Flow

Strong Cash

Reliable and

Long Term Total

Outstanding

EBITDA

Before

Returns to

Consistent

Shareholder

Gross Margins

Margins

Dividends

Shareholders

Dividend

Returns

55%

26%

$1.2B

$895M

56 yrs

21%

Gross Margins

EBITDA

100% of

Share

of Annual

TSR CAGR

Average

Margin

Net Income

Repurchases &

Increases

2009-2019

Dividends

2015-2019

Average

24% payout ratio

2015-2019

2015-2019

in 2019

2015-2019

4

Diversified Sources of Sales

FY2019 Profile - $2.2 Billion

Product Type

Geographies

7%

23%

6%

Parts and

United States

Consumables

35%

Europe

Standard Product

26%

54%

Asia Pacific

Japan

23%

Engineered

Americas

Systems

26%

High percentage of recurring

Nearly 70% of sales outside USA.

sales from parts and

Direct presence in over

consumables.

35 countries.

5

Diversified End Markets

FY2019 Profile - $2.2 Billion

4%

6%

23%

12%

16%

22%

17%

Electronics

Consumer Non-Durable

Medical

OEM

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Durable

6

End markets include:

  • Electronic Components: semiconductors, printed circuit boards, computing, communications/mobile, consumer electronics (i.e., gaming, wearables, automotive electronics)
  • Consumer Non-Durable: beverage, disposable hygiene, food, paper, textiles, packaging
  • Medical: minimally invasive interventional delivery devices, catheters, medical balloons, fluid connection components, specialty tubing
  • Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)/Distributors: Nordson products used to build manufacturing line, not end market specific
  • Industrial: aerospace, chemical, construction, energy, farm and construction machinery, industrial machinery, rigid container, metal, transportation
  • Consumer Durable: appliance, furniture, lighting
  • Automotive: applications for new vehicle platforms

*Percentages are for directional use only; may not add to 100% due to rounding.

Nordson Business Segments

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS*

ADHESIVE DISPENSING SYSTEMS*

INDUSTRIAL COATINGS SYSTEMS*

45%

43%

12%

Precision dispense, fluid management,

Hot melt dispense solutions for recession-

Standard and highly-engineered systems used

surface treatment, test & inspection and

resistant, consumer non-durable end markets.

primarily for applying coatings, paint, finishes,

proprietary solutions for electronics, medical

Additional components for use in the

sealants, and more, for the consumer durable

and general industrial end markets.

thermoplastic melt stream.

goods and industrial end markets.

Targeted organic growth rate:

Targeted organic growth rate:

Targeted organic growth rate:

2-3x Global GDP

1.5-2x Global GDP

Global GDP+

7

*Segment mix for the full fiscal year ended 10/31/19

Advanced

Technology

Systems

Organic 5.2%

Acquisitive 8.3%

Currency (0.9%)

2015-19 Average

Annual Sales Growth

20.9%

2019 Annual

Operating Margin

What We Do

Precision dispense, fluid management, test, inspection, surface treatment and proprietary solutions for medical, electronics and general industrial markets.

2-3X Global GDP Growth Driven by:

  • Medical - Aging population, trends toward non- invasive surgical techniques and medical OEM outsourcing
  • Broad product use across the electronics supply chain from integrated circuit to printed circuit board to end product assembly
  • Circuit shrinkage / new architectures / flip chips
  • New applications including automotive electronics, electric batteries, and flexible circuits
  • Emerging markets

Product tiering

8

Advanced Technology

FY2019 Profile - Diverse End Markets

1% 1%

4%

5%

6%

37%

7%

15%

24%

Medical

Electronic Components

Semiconductors

OEM

Printed Circuit Boards

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Non-Durable

Consumer Durable

9

End markets include:

  • Medical: minimally invasive interventional delivery devices, catheters, medical balloons, fluid connection components, specialty tubing
  • Electronics: electronic components (i.e., computing; communications/mobile; consumer electronics - gaming, wearables; automotive electronics), semiconductors, printed circuit boards
  • OEM/Distributor: Nordson products used to build manufacturing line, not end market specific
  • Industrial: aerospace, construction, defense, energy, industrial machinery
  • Consumer Durable: general applications (i.e., furniture, lighting)
  • Consumer Non-Durable: disposable hygiene, food, textiles

*Percentages are for directional use only

Adhesive

Dispensing

Systems

Organic 3.3%

Acquisitive 0.2%

Currency (2.3%)

2015-19 Average

Annual Sales Growth

28.9%

2019 Annual

Operating Margin

10

What We Do

Products to melt, filter, pump, transport, dispense and deposit adhesives, polymers and other materials in the manufacturing of a wide range of goods.

1.5-2X Global GDP Growth Driven By:

  • Increased use of disposable hygiene products (diapers, feminine care, etc.) and packaged convenience foods and plastics; demand increase driven by growing middle class
  • Recapitalization of large installed base
  • Productivity and efficiency investments
  • New applications, including electric battery and fabric bonding
  • Material, machinery and process innovations
  • Emerging markets

Product tiering

Adhesive Dispensing

FY2019 Profile - Diverse end markets

4%

5%

8%

30%

4%

49%

End markets include:

  • Consumer Non-Durable:beverage, disposable hygiene, food, paper, textiles, non-wovens,packaging
  • OEM/Distributor: Nordson products used to build manufacturing line, not end market specific
  • Industrial: aerospace, chemical, construction, defense, energy, farm and construction machinery, industrial machinery, rigid container, metal, transportation
  • Consumer Durable: appliance, furniture, lighting
  • Automotive: applications for new vehicle platforms
  • Electronics: electronic products (i.e., wearables), printed circuit boards

Consumer Non-Durable

OEM

Industrial

Consumer Durable

Electronics

Automotive

11

*Percentages are for directional use only

Industrial

Coatings

Systems

Organic 2.9%

Acquisitive 0.0%

Currency (1.6%)

2015-19 Average

Annual Sales Growth

20.9%

2019 Annual

Operating Margin

What We Do

Precision equipment and systems to apply and cure paints, sealants, coatings, ambient temperature adhesives, and other materials to a wide range of products.

GDP+ Growth Driven By:

  • Environmental advantages of powder coatings
  • Adhesives replacing mechanical fasteners
  • Light-weightingof vehicles
  • Productivity investments
  • Quick color change
  • Product tiering
  • Diverse end markets, including appliance, lawn and garden, food and beverage, aerospace, automotive assembly, and more

12

Industrial Coatings

FY2019 Profile - Diverse end markets

1%

8%

10%

10%

53%

19%

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Non-Durable

Consumer Durable

13

Electronics

OEM

End markets include:

  • Industrial: aerospace, chemical, construction, defense, energy, farm and construction machinery, industrial machinery, rigid container, metal
  • Automotive: applications for new vehicle platforms; upgrades of current vehicle lines
  • Consumer Non-Durable:beverage, food, general applications
  • Consumer Durable: appliance, furniture
  • Electronics: UV curing of semi-conductor wafers and other electronic components
  • OEM/Distributor: Nordson products used to build manufacturing line, not end market specific

*Percentages are for directional use only

Why Invest in Nordson?

Our Priorities

Our plan is to deliver top shareholder returns by growing and extending our high value business model in precision dispensing and adjacent technologies.

1

2

3

4

Accelerate organic growth

Diversify through acquisitions

Leverage NBS for profitable growth

Sustain our cultures and values

15

1 Organic Growth

We expect to accelerate organic growth by creating our own demand.

Multiple Paths to Organic Growth:

  1. New Products
  2. New Applications
  3. Recapitalize Installed Base
  4. Emerging Markets
  5. Product Tiering

Reported Organic Sales Growth (2015-2019):

4% Average Annual Growth

16

2 Key Acquisitions

Additional growth comes through the acquisition of companies that share our business model characteristics and can leverage our global infrastructure.

Key Criteria for Acquisitions:

  1. Strategic Fit
  2. High Quality Businesses: Strong Performers & Proprietary Technology
  3. Growth Rate at or Above Nordson
  4. High % of Recurring Sales
  5. Sales and Cost Synergies

Sales Growth from Acquisitions (2015-2019):

3% Average Annual Growth

17

Strong Growth: Organic and Acquisitive

On average across the past five years, Nordson has delivered annual sales growth of 5 percent, inclusive of

4 percent organic growth, 3 percent growth related to the first year effects of acquisitions and a

decrease of 2 percent related to the unfavorable effects of foreign currency.

15.0%

13.0%

11.0%

9.0%

7.0%

5.0%

3.0%

1.0%

-1.0%

-3.0%

-5.0%

-7.0%

18

14.3%

6.9%

9.1%

2.0%

2.0%

7.1%

2.4%

4.6%

7.9%

6.5%

3.4%

2.5%

0.4%

-0.9%

-1.4%

-0.5%

-1.1%

-2.0%

-6.7%

-2.7%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Organic Growth

Acquisitive Growth

Currency Impact

Total Growth

3 Optimize Business

Driving continuous improvements across the organization.

Key Performance Indicators:

  1. Growth Initiatives
  2. Price Effectiveness
  3. Cost Reduction Initiatives
  4. Cost of Poor Quality
  5. Customer Delivery Performance
  6. Days of Sales in Inventory
  7. Productivity
  8. Sales from New Products

19

4 Culture & Values

We have a long and proud history of investing in the communities where we live and work. We invest approximately five percent of domestic pretax earnings to human welfare services, education and other charitable activities.

Our Commitment to Giving Back:

  1. Over $109M in overall giving to date
  2. More than 100K total hours volunteered
  3. $3M towards BUILDS scholarships
  4. Investing in locations where we have significant operations (over 20 communities in the United States and 11 countries)

20

Financial Results

Fiscal 1Q2020 Results & FY2020 Guidance

1QF2020 Results

$495M

$75M

$101M

$0.89

$102M

Sales

Operating Profit

EBITDA

GAAP Diluted EPS

Free Cash Flow

(15% of Sales)

(20% of Sales)

Before Dividends

(197% of net income)

2020 Guidance

  • Organic sales volume growth in the range of 1 to 3 percent compared to Fiscal 2019
  • Interest expense expected to be appx. $36 million
  • Maintenance capital expenditures expected to be appx. $50 million
  • Growth from acquisitions adding 20 bps

Estimated effective tax rate 22 percent

  • Unfavorable currency translation effect of 30 bps

GAAP diluted EPS growth in the range of 2 to 6

22

Hold reported operating margin and EBITDA margin

percent compared to Fiscal 2019

equal to Fiscal 2019

Total Shareholder Return Above Our Peers

Comparison of 10 Year Cumulative Total Return

800.00

700.00

600.00

500.00

400.00

300.00

200.00

100.00

0.00

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Nordson Corporation

S&P 500 Index

S&P MidCap 400

S&P 500 Ind. Machinery

S&P MidCap 400 Ind. Machinery

Peer Group

23Assumes Initial Investment of $100 on November 1, 2009 Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2019

Source: Zack's Investment Research

Industry Leading Gross Margins

Consistently Mid 50s

70%

60%

54.9%

55.1%

54.8%

54.3%

54.1%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

24

$000

$700,000

$600,000

$500,000

$400,000

$300,000

$200,000

$100,000

$0

Strong EBITDA Margins

Continuous Improvement Initiatives

5 Year CAGR = 6.6%

26.8%26.7%

26.4%

25.4%

22.7%

*2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

25

*FY15 results impacted by significant negative currency translation effects compared to the prior year.

EPS Growth

High gross margins lead to significant volume leverage

5 Year CAGR = 8.6%

$7.00

$6.40

$6.00

$5.79

$4.73

$5.08

$5.00

$4.00

$3.45

$3.00

$2.00

$1.00

$0.00

* 2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

26

*FY15 results impacted by significant negative currency translation effects compared to the prior year.

Strong Cash Generation

Funds Growth and Returns to Shareholders

Strong Cash Conversion: 2015 - 2019

2019 Free Cash Flow Before Dividends

= 95% of Net Income

$450,000 $400,000 $350,000 $300,000 $250,000 $200,000 $150,000 $100,000 $50,000

$-

*

27

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Free cash flow before dividends

Net income

*FY15 results impacted by significant negative currency translation effects compared to the prior year.

100%

80%

60%

40%

20%

0%

-20%

28

Disciplined Capital Deployment

37% or $894.5 Million to Shareholders via Share Repurchases and Dividends

Self funding business model

$37.7

$21.3

$62.5

$3.2

Working

$192.1

$24.0

Capital 8%

generates excess cash

$63.8

$79.7

Share Repurchases

Low working capital

$33.4

23%

$565.0

requirements

$72.4

Low capital expenditures

$383.9

$56.4

Dividends

$329.5

(approx. 3% of sales)

$120.5

14%

Strong free cash

$805.9

$50.6

56 consecutive years of

dividend increases - 14th

$42.7

$82.1

$987.3

among publicly traded

Acquisitions

40%

companies

$54.8

$75.6

$64.6

$94.7

$12.5

$67.8

PP&E/Leases

$366.6

$66.7

$72.8

15%

2015

2016

2017

$(9.1)

2019

TOTAL

2018

PP&E / Capital Leases

Acquisitions

Dividends

Share Repurchases

Working Capital

Investment Summary

  1. Clear Strategy and Goals
  2. Strong Execution and Performance
  3. Leading Global Businesses
  4. Numerous Growth Opportunities
  5. Outstanding Culture and Values
  6. Committed to Community

Appendix

  • Product Innovation
  • Historic Financials
  • 1QF2020 Financial Exhibits

Appendix:

Product Innovation

Solder paste

inspection

Solder paste

printer

32

Our Electronics Industry Position

Surface Mount Manufacturing

Flux spray

Optical

Inline Systems

Plasma

Underfill,

Optical

X-ray

Conformal

coating

inspection

surface

encapsulation

inspection

inspection

coating

treatment

or

precise coating

Component placement

Reflow oven

QA Lab / Island of Automation

X-ray inspection

Acoustic inspection

Bond testing

Our Role in the Semiconductor Process

33

Advanced Technology - Fluid Management

Precision Low-Volume Dispensing

Optimum® Syringe Barrels and Tips

Life Sciences

Fluid Management Components

From benchtop dispensers to industry-best

Optimum® components are designed as a

From specialty tubing, catheters,

jetting valves and automated dispensing

complete system to help companies

medical balloons, quick-connect

robots, Nordson EFD systems deliver

improve yields and reduce costs.

couplings and couplers, Nordson is an

accurate, repeatable deposits of glues,

expert in the design, development and

greases, and other industrial fluids in

Dispense tips deliver a clean, smooth flow

manufacture of complex medical

precise, low-volume applications.

path, free of flash and burrs. In 200+ sizes

devices and component technologies.

and styles, tips are lot-tracked for process

control and traceability.

34

Core Adhesives Innovative Technology

Auto-fill Tankless

Variable Dispense

Foaming

Jetting

Precision dispense

Technology

Technology

Technology

Technology

technology

Adhesive fill systems

Delivering different

Maintains bond strength

Dispenses adhesive

Increases production

monitor and maintain

add-on rates with one

while reducing volume

using non-contact jetting

efficiency for nonwovens

optimum adhesive levels

applicator

of adhesive required

into channels as small

manufacturing process

as 0.3mm or 300 micron

per second

35

Industrial Coating Systems

36

Appendix:

Historic Financials

Strong Capital Management

Net Debt to EBITDA*

Strong cash generation lets Nordson de-lever quickly

At 1/31/2020 Net Debt to TTM EBITDA = 1.7 times

Acquisitions &

3.00

Share

Repurchases

Vention

2.50

Acquisition

2.00

1.50

1.00

0.50

0.00

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

38At fiscal years ending 10/31

* Net Debt to EBITDA calculated net of cash

Strong Capital Management

Debt Position (as of 1/31/2020)

39

Innovation Drives Organic Growth

Steady Stream of New Products

$60,000

80

$50,000

63

70

62

Number of U.S. Patents Granted

58

60

R&D Spend (in thousands)

$40,000

51

47

50

$30,000

40

$20,000

30

20

$10,000

10

$0

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

40

R & D Spend

U.S. Patents Granted

Currency Impact

Annual Sales Growth and EPS

20.0%

15.0%

10.0%

5.0%

0.0%

-5.0%

-10.0%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Currency Effect Volume Growth

41

FX Impact to EPS:

($0.54)

($0.19)

($0.03)

$0.24

($0.30)

Appendix:

Financial Exhibits

Nordson Corporation

2015 - 2019 Sales Growth

Nordson Corporation

Organic

Acquisitive

Currency

Total

FY2015

3.4%

2.4%

-6.7%

-0.9%

FY2016

6.5%

2.0%

-1.4%

7.1%

FY2017

7.9%

6.9%

-0.5%

14.3%

FY2018

2.5%

4.6%

2.0%

9.1%

FY2019

-1.1%

0.4%

-2.0%

-2.7%

5 yr avg

3.8%

3.3%

-1.7%

5.4%

Advanced Technology Systems

Organic

Acquisitive

Currency

Total

FY2015

1.7%

6.9%

-2.9%

5.7%

FY2016

10.1%

4.6%

-0.8%

13.9%

FY2017

15.1%

18.3%

-0.7%

32.7%

FY2018

3.8%

10.7%

1.3%

15.8%

FY2019

-4.6%

0.9%

-1.4%

-5.1%

43 5 yr avg

5.2%

8.3%

-0.9%

12.6%

Adhesive Dispensing Systems

Organic

Acquisitive

Currency

Total

FY2015

2.0%

0.3%

-9.4%

-7.1%

FY2016

6.2%

0.7%

-1.7%

5.2%

FY2017

4.3%

0.0%

-0.2%

4.1%

FY2018

1.5%

0.0%

2.8%

4.3%

FY2019

2.4%

0.0%

-2.8%

-0.4%

5 yr avg

3.3%

0.2%

-2.3%

1.2%

Industrial Coating Systems

Organic

Acquisitive

Currency

Total

FY2015

12.5%

0.0%

-5.8%

6.7%

FY2016

-0.6%

0.0%

-1.6%

-2.2%

FY2017

0.8%

0.0%

-0.7%

0.1%

FY2018

1.1%

0.0%

1.6%

2.7%

FY2019

0.5%

0.0%

-1.5%

-1.0%

5 yr avg

2.9%

0.0%

-1.6%

1.3%

44

45

46

47

Disclaimer

Nordson Corporation published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 22:05:10 UTC
