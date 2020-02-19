Nordson : First Quarter 2020 Results Presentation 0 02/19/2020 | 05:06pm EST Send by mail :

INVESTOR PRESENTATION February 20, 2020 | NASDAQ: NDSN Nordson® ProBlue® Flex Melter featuring BBconn Controls, which allow for remote operation, more visibility, real-time oversight, and data and analytics needed for continuous improvement. Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 Information in this presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. All statements regarding our future performance, earnings projections, events or developments are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties are described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our annual report on Form 10-K and any updates to those factors set forth in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or current reports on Form 8-K. We make these statements as of the date of this disclosure, and undertake no obligation to update them unless otherwise required by law. 2 A premier industrial technology company focused on precision dispensing, fluid control and related processes and proprietary technology. 1954 $2.2B $587M 7,500+ 35+ Company Founded *Sales *EBITDA Employees Countries with Direct Presence 3 *Sales and EBITDA for the full fiscal year ended 10/31/19. Investment Highlights Strong Average Annual Sales Growth 5% Average 2015-2019 High Level of Outstanding Excellent Free Cash Flow Strong Cash Reliable and Long Term Total Outstanding EBITDA Before Returns to Consistent Shareholder Gross Margins Margins Dividends Shareholders Dividend Returns 55% 26% $1.2B $895M 56 yrs 21% Gross Margins EBITDA 100% of Share of Annual TSR CAGR Average Margin Net Income Repurchases & Increases 2009-2019 Dividends 2015-2019 Average 24% payout ratio 2015-2019 2015-2019 in 2019 2015-2019 4 Diversified Sources of Sales FY2019 Profile - $2.2 Billion Product Type Geographies 7% 23% 6% Parts and United States Consumables 35% Europe Standard Product 26% 54% Asia Pacific Japan 23% Engineered Americas Systems 26% High percentage of recurring Nearly 70% of sales outside USA. sales from parts and Direct presence in over consumables. 35 countries. 5 Diversified End Markets FY2019 Profile - $2.2 Billion 4% 6% 23% 12% 16% 22% 17% Electronics Consumer Non-Durable Medical OEM Industrial Automotive Consumer Durable 6 End markets include: Electronic Components: semiconductors, printed circuit boards, computing, communications/mobile, consumer electronics (i.e., gaming, wearables, automotive electronics) Consumer Non-Durable: beverage, disposable hygiene, food, paper, textiles, packaging Medical: minimally invasive interventional delivery devices, catheters, medical balloons, fluid connection components, specialty tubing Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)/Distributors: Nordson products used to build manufacturing line, not end market specific Industrial: aerospace, chemical, construction, energy, farm and construction machinery, industrial machinery, rigid container, metal, transportation Consumer Durable: appliance, furniture, lighting Automotive: applications for new vehicle platforms *Percentages are for directional use only; may not add to 100% due to rounding.

semiconductors, printed circuit boards, computing, communications/mobile, consumer electronics (i.e., gaming, wearables, automotive electronics) Consumer Non-Durable: beverage, disposable hygiene, food, paper, textiles, packaging

beverage, disposable hygiene, food, paper, textiles, packaging Medical: minimally invasive interventional delivery devices, catheters, medical balloons, fluid connection components, specialty tubing

minimally invasive interventional delivery devices, catheters, medical balloons, fluid connection components, specialty tubing Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)/Distributors: Nordson products used to build manufacturing line, not end market specific

Industrial: aerospace, chemical, construction, energy, farm and construction machinery, industrial machinery, rigid container, metal, transportation

aerospace, chemical, construction, energy, farm and construction machinery, industrial machinery, rigid container, metal, transportation Consumer Durable : appliance, furniture, lighting

: appliance, furniture, lighting Automotive: applications for new vehicle platforms *Percentages are for directional use only; may not add to 100% due to rounding. Nordson Business Segments ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS* ADHESIVE DISPENSING SYSTEMS* INDUSTRIAL COATINGS SYSTEMS* 45% 43% 12% Precision dispense, fluid management, Hot melt dispense solutions for recession- Standard and highly-engineered systems used surface treatment, test & inspection and resistant, consumer non-durable end markets. primarily for applying coatings, paint, finishes, proprietary solutions for electronics, medical Additional components for use in the sealants, and more, for the consumer durable and general industrial end markets. thermoplastic melt stream. goods and industrial end markets. Targeted organic growth rate: Targeted organic growth rate: Targeted organic growth rate: 2-3x Global GDP 1.5-2x Global GDP Global GDP+ 7 *Segment mix for the full fiscal year ended 10/31/19 Advanced Technology Systems Organic 5.2% Acquisitive 8.3% Currency (0.9%) 2015-19 Average Annual Sales Growth 20.9% 2019 Annual Operating Margin What We Do Precision dispense, fluid management, test, inspection, surface treatment and proprietary solutions for medical, electronics and general industrial markets. 2-3X Global GDP Growth Driven by: Medical - Aging population, trends toward non- invasive surgical techniques and medical OEM outsourcing

Broad product use across the electronics supply chain from integrated circuit to printed circuit board to end product assembly

Circuit shrinkage / new architectures / flip chips

New applications including automotive electronics, electric batteries, and flexible circuits

Emerging markets ▪ Product tiering 8 Advanced Technology FY2019 Profile - Diverse End Markets 1% 1% 4% 5% 6% 37% 7% 15% 24% Medical Electronic Components Semiconductors OEM Printed Circuit Boards Industrial Automotive Consumer Non-Durable Consumer Durable 9 End markets include: Medical: minimally invasive interventional delivery devices, catheters, medical balloons, fluid connection components, specialty tubing

minimally invasive interventional delivery devices, catheters, medical balloons, fluid connection components, specialty tubing Electronics: electronic components (i.e., computing; communications/mobile; consumer electronics - gaming, wearables; automotive electronics), semiconductors, printed circuit boards

electronic components (i.e., computing; communications/mobile; consumer electronics - gaming, wearables; automotive electronics), semiconductors, printed circuit boards OEM/Distributor: Nordson products used to build manufacturing line, not end market specific

Nordson products used to build manufacturing line, not end market specific Industrial: aerospace, construction, defense, energy, industrial machinery

aerospace, construction, defense, energy, industrial machinery Consumer Durable : general applications (i.e., furniture, lighting)

: general applications (i.e., furniture, lighting) Consumer Non-Durable: disposable hygiene, food, textiles *Percentages are for directional use only Adhesive Dispensing Systems Organic 3.3% Acquisitive 0.2% Currency (2.3%) 2015-19 Average Annual Sales Growth 28.9% 2019 Annual Operating Margin 10 What We Do Products to melt, filter, pump, transport, dispense and deposit adhesives, polymers and other materials in the manufacturing of a wide range of goods. 1.5-2X Global GDP Growth Driven By: Increased use of disposable hygiene products (diapers, feminine care, etc.) and packaged convenience foods and plastics; demand increase driven by growing middle class

Recapitalization of large installed base

Productivity and efficiency investments

New applications, including electric battery and fabric bonding

Material, machinery and process innovations

Emerging markets ▪ Product tiering Adhesive Dispensing FY2019 Profile - Diverse end markets 4% 5% 8% 30% 4% 49% End markets include: Consumer Non-Durable: beverage, disposable hygiene, food, paper, textiles, non-wovens, packaging

Non-Durable: OEM/Distributor: Nordson products used to build manufacturing line, not end market specific

Nordson products used to build manufacturing line, not end market specific Industrial: aerospace, chemical, construction, defense, energy, farm and construction machinery, industrial machinery, rigid container, metal, transportation

aerospace, chemical, construction, defense, energy, farm and construction machinery, industrial machinery, rigid container, metal, transportation Consumer Durable : appliance, furniture, lighting

: appliance, furniture, lighting Automotive: applications for new vehicle platforms

applications for new vehicle platforms Electronics: electronic products (i.e., wearables), printed circuit boards Consumer Non-Durable OEM Industrial Consumer Durable Electronics Automotive 11 *Percentages are for directional use only Industrial Coatings Systems Organic 2.9% Acquisitive 0.0% Currency (1.6%) 2015-19 Average Annual Sales Growth 20.9% 2019 Annual Operating Margin What We Do Precision equipment and systems to apply and cure paints, sealants, coatings, ambient temperature adhesives, and other materials to a wide range of products. GDP+ Growth Driven By: Environmental advantages of powder coatings

Adhesives replacing mechanical fasteners

Light-weighting of vehicles

of vehicles Productivity investments

Quick color change

Product tiering

Diverse end markets, including appliance, lawn and garden, food and beverage, aerospace, automotive assembly, and more 12 Industrial Coatings FY2019 Profile - Diverse end markets 1% 8% 10% 10% 53% 19% Industrial Automotive Consumer Non-Durable Consumer Durable 13 Electronics OEM End markets include: Industrial: aerospace, chemical, construction, defense, energy, farm and construction machinery, industrial machinery, rigid container, metal

aerospace, chemical, construction, defense, energy, farm and construction machinery, industrial machinery, rigid container, metal Automotive: applications for new vehicle platforms; upgrades of current vehicle lines

applications for new vehicle platforms; upgrades of current vehicle lines Consumer Non-Durable: beverage, food, general applications

Non-Durable: Consumer Durable : appliance, furniture

: appliance, furniture Electronics: UV curing of semi-conductor wafers and other electronic components

UV curing of semi-conductor wafers and other electronic components OEM/Distributor: Nordson products used to build manufacturing line, not end market specific *Percentages are for directional use only Why Invest in Nordson? Our Priorities Our plan is to deliver top shareholder returns by growing and extending our high value business model in precision dispensing and adjacent technologies. 1 2 3 4 Accelerate organic growth Diversify through acquisitions Leverage NBS for profitable growth Sustain our cultures and values 15 1 Organic Growth We expect to accelerate organic growth by creating our own demand. Multiple Paths to Organic Growth: New Products New Applications Recapitalize Installed Base Emerging Markets Product Tiering Reported Organic Sales Growth (2015-2019): 4% Average Annual Growth 16 2 Key Acquisitions Additional growth comes through the acquisition of companies that share our business model characteristics and can leverage our global infrastructure. Key Criteria for Acquisitions: Strategic Fit High Quality Businesses: Strong Performers & Proprietary Technology Growth Rate at or Above Nordson High % of Recurring Sales Sales and Cost Synergies Sales Growth from Acquisitions (2015-2019): 3% Average Annual Growth 17 Strong Growth: Organic and Acquisitive On average across the past five years, Nordson has delivered annual sales growth of 5 percent, inclusive of 4 percent organic growth, 3 percent growth related to the first year effects of acquisitions and a decrease of 2 percent related to the unfavorable effects of foreign currency. 15.0% 13.0% 11.0% 9.0% 7.0% 5.0% 3.0% 1.0% -1.0% -3.0% -5.0% -7.0% 18 14.3% 6.9% 9.1% 2.0% 2.0% 7.1% 2.4% 4.6% 7.9% 6.5% 3.4% 2.5% 0.4% -0.9% -1.4% -0.5% -1.1% -2.0% -6.7% -2.7% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Organic Growth Acquisitive Growth Currency Impact Total Growth 3 Optimize Business Driving continuous improvements across the organization. Key Performance Indicators: Growth Initiatives Price Effectiveness Cost Reduction Initiatives Cost of Poor Quality Customer Delivery Performance Days of Sales in Inventory Productivity Sales from New Products 19 4 Culture & Values We have a long and proud history of investing in the communities where we live and work. We invest approximately five percent of domestic pretax earnings to human welfare services, education and other charitable activities. Our Commitment to Giving Back: Over $109M in overall giving to date More than 100K total hours volunteered $3M towards BUILDS scholarships Investing in locations where we have significant operations (over 20 communities in the United States and 11 countries) 20 Financial Results Fiscal 1Q2020 Results & FY2020 Guidance 1QF2020 Results $495M $75M $101M $0.89 $102M Sales Operating Profit EBITDA GAAP Diluted EPS Free Cash Flow (15% of Sales) (20% of Sales) Before Dividends (197% of net income) 2020 Guidance Organic sales volume growth in the range of 1 to 3 percent compared to Fiscal 2019 Interest expense expected to be appx. $36 million

Maintenance capital expenditures expected to be appx. $50 million Growth from acquisitions adding 20 bps ▪ Estimated effective tax rate 22 percent Unfavorable currency translation effect of 30 bps ▪ GAAP diluted EPS growth in the range of 2 to 6 22 ▪ Hold reported operating margin and EBITDA margin percent compared to Fiscal 2019 equal to Fiscal 2019 Total Shareholder Return Above Our Peers Comparison of 10 Year Cumulative Total Return 800.00 700.00 600.00 500.00 400.00 300.00 200.00 100.00 0.00 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Nordson Corporation S&P 500 Index S&P MidCap 400 S&P 500 Ind. Machinery S&P MidCap 400 Ind. Machinery Peer Group 23Assumes Initial Investment of $100 on November 1, 2009 Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2019 Source: Zack's Investment Research Industry Leading Gross Margins Consistently Mid 50s 70% 60% 54.9% 55.1% 54.8% 54.3% 54.1% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 24 $000 $700,000 $600,000 $500,000 $400,000 $300,000 $200,000 $100,000 $0 Strong EBITDA Margins Continuous Improvement Initiatives 5 Year CAGR = 6.6% 26.8%26.7% 26.4% 25.4% 22.7% *2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 25 *FY15 results impacted by significant negative currency translation effects compared to the prior year. EPS Growth High gross margins lead to significant volume leverage 5 Year CAGR = 8.6% $7.00 $6.40 $6.00 $5.79 $4.73 $5.08 $5.00 $4.00 $3.45 $3.00 $2.00 $1.00 $0.00 * 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 26 *FY15 results impacted by significant negative currency translation effects compared to the prior year. Strong Cash Generation Funds Growth and Returns to Shareholders Strong Cash Conversion: 2015 - 2019 2019 Free Cash Flow Before Dividends = 95% of Net Income $450,000 $400,000 $350,000 $300,000 $250,000 $200,000 $150,000 $100,000 $50,000 $- * 27 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Free cash flow before dividends Net income *FY15 results impacted by significant negative currency translation effects compared to the prior year. 100% 80% 60% 40% 20% 0% -20% 28 Disciplined Capital Deployment 37% or $894.5 Million to Shareholders via Share Repurchases and Dividends ▪ Self funding business model $37.7 $21.3 $62.5 $3.2 Working $192.1 $24.0 Capital 8% generates excess cash $63.8 $79.7 Share Repurchases ▪ Low working capital $33.4 23% $565.0 requirements $72.4 ▪ Low capital expenditures $383.9 $56.4 Dividends $329.5 (approx. 3% of sales) $120.5 14% ▪ Strong free cash $805.9 $50.6 ▪ 56 consecutive years of dividend increases - 14th $42.7 $82.1 $987.3 among publicly traded Acquisitions 40% companies $54.8 $75.6 $64.6 $94.7 $12.5 $67.8 PP&E/Leases $366.6 $66.7 $72.8 15% 2015 2016 2017 $(9.1) 2019 TOTAL 2018 PP&E / Capital Leases Acquisitions Dividends Share Repurchases Working Capital Investment Summary Clear Strategy and Goals Strong Execution and Performance Leading Global Businesses Numerous Growth Opportunities Outstanding Culture and Values Committed to Community Appendix Product Innovation

Historic Financials

1QF2020 Financial Exhibits Appendix: Product Innovation Solder paste inspection Solder paste printer 32 Our Electronics Industry Position Surface Mount Manufacturing Flux spray Optical Inline Systems Plasma Underfill, Optical X-ray Conformal coating inspection surface encapsulation inspection inspection coating treatment or precise coating Component placement Reflow oven QA Lab / Island of Automation X-ray inspection Acoustic inspection Bond testing Our Role in the Semiconductor Process 33 Advanced Technology - Fluid Management Precision Low-Volume Dispensing Optimum® Syringe Barrels and Tips Life Sciences Fluid Management Components From benchtop dispensers to industry-best Optimum® components are designed as a From specialty tubing, catheters, jetting valves and automated dispensing complete system to help companies medical balloons, quick-connect robots, Nordson EFD systems deliver improve yields and reduce costs. couplings and couplers, Nordson is an accurate, repeatable deposits of glues, expert in the design, development and greases, and other industrial fluids in Dispense tips deliver a clean, smooth flow manufacture of complex medical precise, low-volume applications. path, free of flash and burrs. In 200+ sizes devices and component technologies. and styles, tips are lot-tracked for process control and traceability. 34 Core Adhesives Innovative Technology Auto-fill Tankless Variable Dispense Foaming Jetting Precision dispense Technology Technology Technology Technology technology Adhesive fill systems Delivering different Maintains bond strength Dispenses adhesive Increases production monitor and maintain add-on rates with one while reducing volume using non-contact jetting efficiency for nonwovens optimum adhesive levels applicator of adhesive required into channels as small manufacturing process as 0.3mm or 300 micron per second 35 Industrial Coating Systems 36 Appendix: Historic Financials Strong Capital Management Net Debt to EBITDA* Strong cash generation lets Nordson de-lever quickly At 1/31/2020 Net Debt to TTM EBITDA = 1.7 times Acquisitions & 3.00 Share Repurchases Vention 2.50 Acquisition 2.00 1.50 1.00 0.50 0.00 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 38At fiscal years ending 10/31 * Net Debt to EBITDA calculated net of cash Strong Capital Management Debt Position (as of 1/31/2020) 39 Innovation Drives Organic Growth Steady Stream of New Products $60,000 80 $50,000 63 70 62 Number of U.S. Patents Granted 58 60 R&D Spend (in thousands) $40,000 51 47 50 $30,000 40 $20,000 30 20 $10,000 10 $0 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 40 R & D Spend U.S. Patents Granted Currency Impact Annual Sales Growth and EPS 20.0% 15.0% 10.0% 5.0% 0.0% -5.0% -10.0% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Currency Effect Volume Growth 41 FX Impact to EPS: ($0.54) ($0.19) ($0.03) $0.24 ($0.30) Appendix: Financial Exhibits Nordson Corporation 2015 - 2019 Sales Growth Nordson Corporation Organic Acquisitive Currency Total FY2015 3.4% 2.4% -6.7% -0.9% FY2016 6.5% 2.0% -1.4% 7.1% FY2017 7.9% 6.9% -0.5% 14.3% FY2018 2.5% 4.6% 2.0% 9.1% FY2019 -1.1% 0.4% -2.0% -2.7% 5 yr avg 3.8% 3.3% -1.7% 5.4% Advanced Technology Systems Organic Acquisitive Currency Total FY2015 1.7% 6.9% -2.9% 5.7% FY2016 10.1% 4.6% -0.8% 13.9% FY2017 15.1% 18.3% -0.7% 32.7% FY2018 3.8% 10.7% 1.3% 15.8% FY2019 -4.6% 0.9% -1.4% -5.1% 43 5 yr avg 5.2% 8.3% -0.9% 12.6% Adhesive Dispensing Systems Organic Acquisitive Currency Total FY2015 2.0% 0.3% -9.4% -7.1% FY2016 6.2% 0.7% -1.7% 5.2% FY2017 4.3% 0.0% -0.2% 4.1% FY2018 1.5% 0.0% 2.8% 4.3% FY2019 2.4% 0.0% -2.8% -0.4% 5 yr avg 3.3% 0.2% -2.3% 1.2% Industrial Coating Systems Organic Acquisitive Currency Total FY2015 12.5% 0.0% -5.8% 6.7% FY2016 -0.6% 0.0% -1.6% -2.2% FY2017 0.8% 0.0% -0.7% 0.1% FY2018 1.1% 0.0% 1.6% 2.7% FY2019 0.5% 0.0% -1.5% -1.0% 5 yr avg 2.9% 0.0% -1.6% 1.3% 44 45 46 47 Attachments Original document

