Nordson : First Quarter 2020 Results Presentation

Nordson® ProBlue® Flex Melter featuring BBconn Controls, which allow for remote operation, more visibility, real-time oversight, and data and analytics needed for continuous improvement.
A premier industrial technology company focused on precision dispensing,
fluid control and related processes and proprietary technology.
1954 $2.2B $587M 7,500+ 35+
Company Founded
*Sales
*EBITDA
Employees
Countries with
Direct Presence
*Sales and EBITDA for the full fiscal year ended 10/31/19.
Precision equipment and systems to apply and cure paints, sealants, coatings, ambient temperature adhesives, and other materials to a wide range of products.
GDP+ Growth Driven By:
Environmental advantages of powder coatings
Adhesives replacing mechanical fasteners
Light-weightingof vehicles
Productivity investments
Quick color change
Product tiering
Diverse end markets, including appliance, lawn and garden, food and beverage, aerospace, automotive assembly, and more
Industrial Coatings
FY2019 Profile - Diverse end markets
1%
8%
10%
10%
53%
19%
Industrial
Automotive
Consumer Non-Durable
Consumer Durable
Electronics
OEM
End markets include:
Industrial: aerospace, chemical, construction, defense, energy, farm and construction machinery, industrial machinery, rigid container, metal
Automotive: applications for new vehicle platforms; upgrades of current vehicle lines
Consumer Non-Durable:beverage, food, general applications
Consumer Durable: appliance, furniture
Electronics: UV curing of semi-conductor wafers and other electronic components
OEM/Distributor: Nordson products used to build manufacturing line, not end market specific
*Percentages are for directional use only
Why Invest in Nordson?
Our Priorities
Our plan is to deliver top shareholder returns by growing and extending our high value business model in precision dispensing and adjacent technologies.
1
2
3
4
Accelerate organic growth
Diversify through acquisitions
Leverage NBS for profitable growth
Sustain our cultures and values
1 Organic Growth
We expect to accelerate organic growth by creating our own demand.
Multiple Paths to Organic Growth:
New Products
New Applications
Recapitalize Installed Base
Emerging Markets
Product Tiering
Reported Organic Sales Growth (2015-2019):
4% Average Annual Growth
2 Key Acquisitions
Additional growth comes through the acquisition of companies that share our business model characteristics and can leverage our global infrastructure.
Key Criteria for Acquisitions:
Strategic Fit
High Quality Businesses: Strong Performers & Proprietary Technology
Growth Rate at or Above Nordson
High % of Recurring Sales
Sales and Cost Synergies
Sales Growth from Acquisitions (2015-2019):
3% Average Annual Growth
Strong Growth: Organic and Acquisitive
On average across the past five years, Nordson has delivered annual sales growth of 5 percent, inclusive of
4 percent organic growth, 3 percent growth related to the first year effects of acquisitions and a
decrease of 2 percent related to the unfavorable effects of foreign currency.
15.0%
13.0%
11.0%
9.0%
7.0%
5.0%
3.0%
1.0%
-1.0%
-3.0%
-5.0%
-7.0%
14.3%
6.9%
9.1%
2.0%
2.0%
7.1%
2.4%
4.6%
7.9%
6.5%
3.4%
2.5%
0.4%
-0.9%
-1.4%
-0.5%
-1.1%
-2.0%
-6.7%
-2.7%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Organic Growth
Acquisitive Growth
Currency Impact
Total Growth
3 Optimize Business
Driving continuous improvements across the organization.
Key Performance Indicators:
Growth Initiatives
Price Effectiveness
Cost Reduction Initiatives
Cost of Poor Quality
Customer Delivery Performance
Days of Sales in Inventory
Productivity
Sales from New Products
4 Culture & Values
We have a long and proud history of investing in the communities where we live and work. We invest approximately five percent of domestic pretax earnings to human welfare services, education and other charitable activities.
Our Commitment to Giving Back:
Over $109M in overall giving to date
More than 100K total hours volunteered
$3M towards BUILDS scholarships
Investing in locations where we have significant operations (over 20 communities in the United States and 11 countries)
Financial Results
Fiscal 1Q2020 Results & FY2020 Guidance
1QF2020 Results
$495M
$75M
$101M
$0.89
$102M
Sales
Operating Profit
EBITDA
GAAP Diluted EPS
Free Cash Flow
(15% of Sales)
(20% of Sales)
Before Dividends
(197% of net income)
2020 Guidance
Organic sales volume growth in the range of 1 to 3 percent compared to Fiscal 2019
Interest expense expected to be appx. $36 million
Maintenance capital expenditures expected to be appx. $50 million
Growth from acquisitions adding 20 bps
▪ Estimated effective tax rate 22 percent
Unfavorable currency translation effect of 30 bps
▪ GAAP diluted EPS growth in the range of 2 to 6
▪ Hold reported operating margin and EBITDA margin
percent compared to Fiscal 2019
equal to Fiscal 2019
Total Shareholder Return Above Our Peers
Comparison of 10 Year Cumulative Total Return
800.00
700.00
600.00
500.00
400.00
300.00
200.00
100.00
0.00
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Nordson Corporation
S&P 500 Index
S&P MidCap 400
S&P 500 Ind. Machinery
S&P MidCap 400 Ind. Machinery
Peer Group
23Assumes Initial Investment of $100 on November 1, 2009 Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2019
Source: Zack's Investment Research
Industry Leading Gross Margins
Consistently Mid 50s
70%
60%
54.9%
55.1%
54.8%
54.3%
54.1%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
$000
$700,000
$600,000
$500,000
$400,000
$300,000
$200,000
$100,000
$0
Strong EBITDA Margins
Continuous Improvement Initiatives
5 Year CAGR = 6.6%
26.8%26.7%
26.4%
25.4%
22.7%
*2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
*FY15 results impacted by significant negative currency translation effects compared to the prior year.
EPS Growth
High gross margins lead to significant volume leverage
5 Year CAGR = 8.6%
$7.00
$6.40
$6.00
$5.79
$4.73
$5.08
$5.00
$4.00
$3.45
$3.00
$2.00
$1.00
$0.00
* 2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
*FY15 results impacted by significant negative currency translation effects compared to the prior year.
