Nordson : Game-Changing UltimusPlus™ Dispenser from Nordson EFD Takes Process Control to a New Level

EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), the world’s leading
precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, introduces UltimusPlus
— an industry-leading pneumatic fluid dispenser with time-saving
features that amplify production throughput while delivering highly
precise, repeatable dispensing results in life sciences, electronics,
consumer goods, and automotive applications.
This new dispenser builds on the reliability of existing Nordson EFD fluid
dispensers with an intuitive, high-resolution touchscreen that makes
it very easy to quickly navigate and set up the dispenser. Full operator
lockout of time, pressure, and vacuum settings eliminates
inconsistencies caused by operator-to-operator variability, creating far
less rework and rejects.
An optional barcode scanner speeds production by allowing users to
switch between up to 16 dispensing programs without ever touching the
screen. This functionality can also be used to compensate for the
full-to-empty effect in syringe barrels.
“UltimusPlus is the most advanced, user-friendly fluid dispenser on the
market,” said Vladimir Konopelko, global product line manager for
dispensers at Nordson EFD. “We designed it to address the unique
challenges of our customers who use dispensers to apply a wide range of
assembly fluids in both manual and automated production processes.”
The dispenser features electronic pressure regulation for applying low-
to high-viscosity fluids, such as solvents, primers, hydrophobic
coatings, glues, oils, greases, epoxies, silicones, sealants, UV-cure
adhesives, and dispensing pastes such as SolderPlus®
solder paste, with highly accurate shot-to-shot repeatability.
Ethernet compatibility simplifies UltimusPlus’ integration with Smart
Factory, Industry 4.0, Industrial Internet of Things, and
Machine-to-Machine technology. It allows the dispense cycle to be
initiated by a centralized PLC as part of large, in-line operations.
“With IoT, Factory 4.0, and advancements in customers’ expectations of
equipment iterability, our goal was not only to design an easy-to-use
dispenser,” Konopelko said. “But also simplify integration with
automation to make it the most advanced fluid dispenser on the market.”
UltimusPlus’
digital dispense log automatically records dispense parameters and the
date, day, and time of each dispense cycle, plus barcode numbers, for
documented process control to meet FDA and other medical device
regulatory requirements.
Its unique sleep mode functionality reduces power consumption and
compressor usage to lower the carbon footprint and operating costs of
factories around the world.
“When designing the dispenser, we were really looking to solve customer
pain points with one solution,” Konopelko said. “The result is a very
accurate dispenser with best-in-class performance that is intuitive for
first-time users and advanced for high-end applications.”
For more information, email Nordson EFD at info@nordsonefd.com,
or call +1 401.431.7000 or 800.556.3484.
About Nordson EFD
Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision
fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and
automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same
amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part,
every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide
variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower
their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include
high-quality syringe
barrels and cartridges
for packaging one- and two-component materials, along with a wide
variety of fittings,
couplers and connectors for controlling fluid flow in medical,
biopharmaceutical and industrial environments. The company is also a
leading formulator of specialty solder
pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics
industry.
About Nordson Corporation
Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and
systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings,
polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing
and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products
are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global
sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable,
consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging,
nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation,
building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing.
Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has
operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson
on the web at nordson.com,
twitter.com/Nordson_Corp
or facebook.com/nordson.
