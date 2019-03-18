Log in
Nordson : Gentherm Selects Nordson ASYMTEK Equipment for Their Conformal Coating Lines

0
03/18/2019 | 07:20pm EDT

18 Mar 2019

Carlsbad, California, USA - 18 March 2019 - Nordson ASYMTEK, a Nordson company (NASDAQ:NDSN) and global leader in dispensing, jetting, and coating equipment and technologies, was selected by Gentherm, an Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, as their conformal coating equipment supplier. Gentherm is the global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies. They were introducing new products to their manufacturing line and needed a conformal coating system that could meet production requirements. The new equipment needed to provide more selectivity, accuracy, and increased volume capabilities than was required for previous product builds. After evaluating suppliers, Gentherm selected Nordson ASYMTEK's Select Coat® SL-940 conformal coating system for their conformal coating line.

'After reviewing Nordson ASYMTEK's equipment specifications and applicator options, we decided to purchase the Select Coat® SL-940E conformal coating system based on the following capabilities: more coating flexibility with the SC-300 applicator, tighter control around keep-out areas with the SC-400 applicator, and user friendly, programmable software,' commented Mike Renneboog, Manufacturing Manager at Gentherm Electronics.

Gentherm uses five SL-940 conformal coating systems, equipped with SC-300, SC-350, and SC-400 applicators, that are used in four manufacturing lines. The systems support the production of automotive modules, RV controls, medical devices, and other consumer electronic controls. Nordson ASYMTEK's equipment has enabled Gentherm to overcome manufacturing challenges and has added more flexibility and yield to their manufacturing processes. The SL-940 conformal coating systems offer a wide variety of options to provide the highest quality and productivity for automated coating processes. The systems operate at high-speed, high-accuracy, high-productivity and yield, offering the ultimate solution to conformal coating production.

About Gentherm Canada
Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery thermal management systems, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has over 13,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.

For more information, contact info@nordsonasymtek.com.

High Resolution Image

Disclaimer

Nordson Corporation published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 23:19:09 UTC
