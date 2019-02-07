Log in
Nordson : Industrial Coating Systems Launches New Complete Dispensing Product Line for Automotive Customers

02/07/2019 | 05:31pm EST

  • Product upgrades provide immediate benefits for automotive manufacturers.
  • New Application Development Lab enables innovation for customer-specific applications.

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ-NDSN), a leading supplier of precision technologies for material dispensing, announced today the launch of a new complete dispensing system range, for automobile manufacturing and assembly solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005661/en/

Comprised of the Pro-Meter S PLC, Process Sentry PLC System Controller, and Rhino SD3/XD3 Bulk Unloa ...

Comprised of the Pro-Meter S PLC, Process Sentry PLC System Controller, and Rhino SD3/XD3 Bulk Unloaders, Nordson Industrial Coating Systems full product suite provides unsurpassed levels of productivity, accuracy, simplicity, speed, and durability in automotive assembly processes. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Automotive manufacturing is as complex and demanding as it comes, and no one has experience of providing engineered systems for the application of structural adhesives and sealants in the industry like Nordson. With the upgrade of the full product suite, the Pro-Meter® S PLC, Process Sentry™ PLC System Controller, and Rhino® SD3 / XD3 Bulk Unloaders provide unsurpassed levels of productivity, accuracy, simplicity, speed, and durability.

The renowned Nordson Pro-Meter S has served manufacturers around the world since 2008. The newly released Pro-Meter S PLC is ideal for all materials and applications, and boasts a lower cycle time and increased productivity. The addition of a remote meter box enables faster dress-out and installation, a new benchmark for end users and integrators alike. Substantial design improvements allow for simpler and quicker repair, further improving Nordson’s industry-leading minimal time to replace wear items.

Nordson Process Sentry™ PLC controllers now enter their fourth generation, moving from PCI-based controls to industry-leading PLC controls. With a user-friendly, 10-inch touchscreen controlling the whole system, the design brings an immediate technology leap, delivering new and simplified control experiences and advanced system customization. The controller also features the unique integration of state-of-the-art Vision software, complementing our Auto-Flo™ II dispense valve. Integrated Vision functionality in the controller enables an operator to use a single interface station to visually confirm pass / fail of each bead, providing quick and easy self-repair.

A new range of Nordson’s heavy-duty Rhino SD3 / XD3 Bulk Unloaders displays a robust hydraulic section, reducing downtime and lowering maintenance. Nordson’s exclusive ScoreGuard® technology coats high-wear areas, improving the longevity of the hydraulic section. Additionally, by implementing an automatic changeover feature, downtime is reduced by allowing continuous production during a material container change.

New Application Development and Training Center

Following significant investment reflecting the continued growth of Nordson’s cold materials dispensing and automotive systems business, the new Application Development and Training Center, is now open. Featuring state-of-the-art labs large enough to house full automobiles or even aircraft wings, Nordson offers a unique environment for customers and staff to conduct material testing, application demonstrations, and training in the heart of the automotive industry near Detroit, USA. “Our new lab showcases the Pro-Meter S PLC in a variety of configurations,” states Tim Campbell, Automotive Product Portfolio Manager. “We’ve done this to ensure that a current or prospective customer can get hands-on experience in the use, functionality, and maintenance of the equipment, which is something we’ve seen brings value to projects of any size.”

Learn more online at www.nordson.com/automotive.

Address and contact number:

Nordson Industrial Coating Systems
100 Nordson Drive
Amherst, OH USA, 44001

Telephone Number: +1.440.985.4000

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for the precision dispensing and processing of adhesives, coatings, polymers and plastics, sealants, biomaterials, and other materials and for fluid management, test and inspection, UV curing, and plasma surface treatment, all supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable, and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries.


© Business Wire 2019
