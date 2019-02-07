Nordson : Industrial Coating Systems Launches New Complete Dispensing Product Line for Automotive Customers

Nordson
Corporation (NASDAQ-NDSN), a leading supplier of precision
technologies for material dispensing, announced today the launch of a
new complete
dispensing system range, for automobile manufacturing and assembly
solutions.
Comprised of the Pro-Meter S PLC, Process Sentry PLC System Controller, and Rhino SD3/XD3 Bulk Unloaders, Nordson Industrial Coating Systems full product suite provides unsurpassed levels of productivity, accuracy, simplicity, speed, and durability in automotive assembly processes. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Automotive manufacturing is as complex and demanding as it comes, and no
one has experience of providing engineered systems for the application
of structural adhesives and sealants in the industry like Nordson. With
the upgrade of the full product suite, the Pro-Meter®
S PLC, Process Sentry™ PLC System Controller,
and Rhino® SD3 / XD3 Bulk Unloaders
provide unsurpassed levels of productivity, accuracy, simplicity, speed,
and durability.
The renowned Nordson Pro-Meter S has served manufacturers around the
world since 2008. The newly released Pro-Meter
S PLC is ideal for all materials and applications, and
boasts a lower cycle time and increased productivity. The addition of a
remote meter box enables faster dress-out and installation, a new
benchmark for end users and integrators alike. Substantial design
improvements allow for simpler and quicker repair, further improving
Nordson’s industry-leading minimal time to replace wear items.
Nordson
Process Sentry™ PLC controllers now enter their fourth generation,
moving from PCI-based controls to industry-leading PLC controls. With a
user-friendly, 10-inch touchscreen controlling the whole system, the
design brings an immediate technology leap, delivering new and
simplified control experiences and advanced system customization. The
controller also features the unique integration of state-of-the-art Vision
software, complementing our Auto-Flo™ II dispense valve.
Integrated Vision functionality in the controller enables an operator to
use a single interface station to visually confirm pass / fail of each
bead, providing quick and easy self-repair.
A new range of Nordson’s heavy-duty Rhino
SD3 / XD3 Bulk Unloaders displays a robust hydraulic section,
reducing downtime and lowering maintenance. Nordson’s exclusive ScoreGuard®
technology coats high-wear areas, improving the longevity of the
hydraulic section. Additionally, by implementing an automatic changeover
feature, downtime is reduced by allowing continuous production during a
material container change.
New Application Development and Training Center
Following significant investment reflecting the continued growth of
Nordson’s cold materials dispensing and automotive systems business, the
new Application
Development and Training Center, is now open. Featuring
state-of-the-art labs large enough to house full automobiles or even
aircraft wings, Nordson offers a unique environment for customers and
staff to conduct material testing, application demonstrations, and
training in the heart of the automotive industry near Detroit, USA. “Our
new lab showcases the Pro-Meter S PLC in a variety of
configurations,” states Tim Campbell, Automotive Product Portfolio
Manager. “We’ve done this to ensure that a current or prospective
customer can get hands-on experience in the use, functionality, and
maintenance of the equipment, which is something we’ve seen brings value
to projects of any size.”
Learn more online at www.nordson.com/automotive.
Address and contact number:
Nordson Industrial Coating Systems
100 Nordson Drive
Amherst,
OH USA, 44001
Telephone Number: +1.440.985.4000
Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) engineers, manufactures, and markets
differentiated products and systems used for the precision
dispensing and processing of adhesives,
coatings,
polymers and plastics,
sealants,
biomaterials, and other materials and for fluid
management, test
and inspection, UV
curing, and plasma
surface treatment, all supported by application expertise and direct
global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer
non-durable, durable, and technology end markets including packaging,
nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation,
construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in
1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and
support offices in more than 30 countries.
