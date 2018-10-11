Log in
Nordson : Inspect wafers straight from the FOUP with the new Nordson DAGE Quadra® W8 Automated Wafer X-ray Inspection system

10/11/2018 | 05:48pm CEST

11 Oct 2018

Nordson DAGE a division of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) announces the launch of Quadra® W8, a versatile lab based solution for wafer level inspection offering industry leading magnification and image quality. Integrated dual port EFEM provides complete wafer protection by removing any manual wafer handling so operators can inspect wafer level quality directly from the FOUP.

The Aspire® 6.7 MP detector, advanced image enhancement filters and completely integrated image chain reveals defects as small as 0.1µm enabling Quadra W8 to create unbeatable images and make it easy to see even the tiniest details and find defects quickly.

Use W8 to
• Check shape, fill level and voiding in TSV through silicon vias.
• Inspect build quality, wire bonds, component alignment and solder & adhesive voiding during MEMS manufacture.
• Check for bump presence, shape, position and voiding in wafer bumps.
• Find defects such as cold joints, head in pillow and misalignment in 2.5D and 3D wafer level packages.

Mark Flain, Nordson DAGE Business Director - X-ray commented 'Quadra W8 is an invaluable addition to Nordson DAGE's product line up. The Quadra W8 allows our customers to manually inspect semiconductor wafers straight from a FOUP, guaranteeing cleanliness of the wafer by avoiding human contact. The Quadra W8 also allows real-time monitoring of quality using AIR (Automatic Inspection Routines) utilizing the customer SECS/GEM protocol.'

W8 is SEMI S2, S8 compliant and offers SECS/GEM factory host integration for tracking and control. Intuitive Gensys® software combined with AIR routines for automated image acquisition and mouse point and click control enable occasional users and experienced operators to see incredible X-ray images quickly, easily and with minimal training.

Disclaimer

Nordson Corporation published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 15:47:06 UTC
