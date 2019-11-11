Nordson : Introduces Encore® Engage Powder Coating Controller at FABTECH

A Reimagined, Intuitive User Experience

Nordson Industrial Coating System, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN) and leading supplier of equipment for the precise application of industrial coating solutions, introduces Encore® Engage, its newest powder coating controller. This next-generation of Nordson powder coating controller technology promises to deliver effortless, intuitive control for increased efficiency and maximum productivity.

Encore Engage provides customers clarity and confidence in every step of the powder coating process. “From the very start, we designed Encore Engage with powder coaters in mind, building in customer feedback and making user experience our top priority,” says Stephen Lovass, Executive Vice President, Nordson Industrial Coatings Systems.

Featuring an easy-to-understand, 15-inch touchscreen with modern graphics and intuitive symbol-driven navigation, Encore Engage helps operators increase process knowledge and become expert powder coaters. In addition, a guided recipe feature provides step-by-step navigation with preset options to help operators confidently create new recipes. Video tutorials and guided instructions provide greater visibility to key information and give additional support for critical tasks. For operators around the world, Encore Engage includes several screen language options to eliminate guesswork and uncertainty.

Nordson has a 65-year history of innovating to help customers become more competitive and produce better products. Encore Engage is one more example of that innovation, connecting to the Nordson Wisdom™ smart connected platform, an IIoT solution that brings powder coating customers into the era of Industry 4.0. Encore Engage and the Wisdom smart connected platform combine Nordson’s proven hardware, controls, application expertise and field support to help customers improve their manufacturing process.

Lovass remarks, “Our Encore Engage controller empowers powder coating operators to become experts in what they do. We set out to give powder coaters not just a controller they can enjoy using, but also a tool that makes them feel confident in how they do their work.”

For more information about the Encore Engage powder application controller, visit www.nordsoncoating.com/engage.

Encore Engage demonstration at FABTECH 2019, booth B13018

About Nordson Industrial Coating Systems

Nordson Industrial Coating Systems (ICS) designs and manufactures precision equipment for the application and curing of powders, paints, liquids, adhesives and sealants. ICS has lab and manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia to support our global customer base across a broad range of markets including automotive, aerospace, electronics, agriculture and construction, appliance, furniture, beverage and other industrial markets. Nordson ICS, Performance by Design. To find out more, visit www.nordson.com/industrial-coating-systems.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for the precision dispensing and processing of adhesives, coatings, polymers and plastics, sealants, biomaterials, and other materials and for fluid management, test and inspection, UV curing, and plasma surface treatment, all supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable, and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries.

