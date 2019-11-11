Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nordson Corporation    NDSN

NORDSON CORPORATION

(NDSN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nordson : Introduces Encore® Engage Powder Coating Controller at FABTECH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 12:06am EST

A Reimagined, Intuitive User Experience

Nordson Industrial Coating System, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN) and leading supplier of equipment for the precise application of industrial coating solutions, introduces Encore® Engage, its newest powder coating controller. This next-generation of Nordson powder coating controller technology promises to deliver effortless, intuitive control for increased efficiency and maximum productivity.

Encore Engage provides customers clarity and confidence in every step of the powder coating process. “From the very start, we designed Encore Engage with powder coaters in mind, building in customer feedback and making user experience our top priority,” says Stephen Lovass, Executive Vice President, Nordson Industrial Coatings Systems.

Featuring an easy-to-understand, 15-inch touchscreen with modern graphics and intuitive symbol-driven navigation, Encore Engage helps operators increase process knowledge and become expert powder coaters. In addition, a guided recipe feature provides step-by-step navigation with preset options to help operators confidently create new recipes. Video tutorials and guided instructions provide greater visibility to key information and give additional support for critical tasks. For operators around the world, Encore Engage includes several screen language options to eliminate guesswork and uncertainty.

Nordson has a 65-year history of innovating to help customers become more competitive and produce better products. Encore Engage is one more example of that innovation, connecting to the Nordson Wisdom™ smart connected platform, an IIoT solution that brings powder coating customers into the era of Industry 4.0. Encore Engage and the Wisdom smart connected platform combine Nordson’s proven hardware, controls, application expertise and field support to help customers improve their manufacturing process.

Lovass remarks, “Our Encore Engage controller empowers powder coating operators to become experts in what they do. We set out to give powder coaters not just a controller they can enjoy using, but also a tool that makes them feel confident in how they do their work.”

For more information about the Encore Engage powder application controller, visit www.nordsoncoating.com/engage.

Encore Engage demonstration at FABTECH 2019, booth B13018

About Nordson Industrial Coating Systems

Nordson Industrial Coating Systems (ICS) designs and manufactures precision equipment for the application and curing of powders, paints, liquids, adhesives and sealants. ICS has lab and manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia to support our global customer base across a broad range of markets including automotive, aerospace, electronics, agriculture and construction, appliance, furniture, beverage and other industrial markets. Nordson ICS, Performance by Design. To find out more, visit www.nordson.com/industrial-coating-systems.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for the precision dispensing and processing of adhesives, coatings, polymers and plastics, sealants, biomaterials, and other materials and for fluid management, test and inspection, UV curing, and plasma surface treatment, all supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable, and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORDSON CORPORATION
12:06aNORDSON : Introduces Encore® Engage Powder Coating Controller at FABTECH
BU
11/04NORDSON : ASYMTEK introduces more technologies for reliable, efficient conformal..
PU
11/01NORDSON : SELECT Integra 508_3 Selective Soldering System Wins Mexico Technology..
PU
10/25NORDSON : Powder Coating Case Study - Vulcan Industries
PU
10/22NORDSON EFD : Introduces New 797PCP Progressive Cavity Pump Systems for Continuo..
BU
10/21NORDSON : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
10/19NORDSON : YESTECH Showcases FX-940 ULTRA 3D AOI Inspection Solution at Productro..
PU
10/17NORDSON : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
10/17NORDSON CORPORATION : to Present at Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference
BU
10/15NORDSON : ASYMTEK's Qadence Closed-loop Flow Control Automatically Compensates f..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 205 M
EBIT 2019 488 M
Net income 2019 338 M
Debt 2019 1 139 M
Yield 2019 0,87%
P/E ratio 2019 28,1x
P/E ratio 2020 25,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,75x
EV / Sales2020 4,47x
Capitalization 9 346 M
Chart NORDSON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nordson Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDSON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 148,57  $
Last Close Price 162,56  $
Spread / Highest target 3,96%
Spread / Average Target -8,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundaram Nagarajan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Merriman Chairman
John J. Keane Senior Vice President-Operations
Gregory Allan Thaxton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shelly M. Peet Executive VP-Human Resources & Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSON CORPORATION36.73%9 346
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 336
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-2.11%4 216
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED25.53%3 900
VALMET19.11%3 495
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION53.70%3 476
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group