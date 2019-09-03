Nordson : MARCH Experts to Discuss Innovative Plasma Treatments for Semiconductor Packaging at SEMICON Taiwan

2019-09-03

Concord, California, USA - 03 September 2019 - Nordson MARCH, a division of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN), a global leader in plasma processing technology, will be exhibiting at SEMICON Taiwan to be held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibtion Center, Taipei, Taiwan September 18 - 20, 2019. Nordson MARCH will be represented by partner Premtek International Inc. in booth N0276 on the 4th floor.

'The FlexTRAK®-SHS plasma system was introduced earlier this year as our most advanced automated plasma system for strip-type components in semiconductor packaging,' said Daniel Chir, product line manager, Nordson MARCH. 'Our customers are finding that it delivers higher levels of productivity while still providing excellent plasma treatment uniformity.'

The FlexTRAK-SHS system's advanced automation enables high-throughput processing of lead frames, high-density substrates, and other strip-type electronic components. The system handles simultaneous strip buffering and plasma processing for higher chamber utilization.

Nordson MARCH experts will also be available to discuss the SPHERE™ series for plasma treatment during fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) and fan-out panel-level packaging (FOPLP). Plasma treatment during these processes is needed to ensure that the surface is contamination-free, for surface treatment to aid the attachment process, and to remove photoresist or other organic residues.

For more information, contact Nordson MARCH at info@nordsonmarch.com.