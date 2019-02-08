Nordson : New Complete Dispensing System for Automotive Customers

08 Feb 2019

The renowned Nordson Pro-Meter S has served manufacturers around the world since 2008. The newly released Pro-Meter S PLC is ideal for all materials and applications, and boasts a lower cycle time and increased productivity. The addition of a remote meter box enables faster dress-out and installation, a new benchmark for end users and integrators alike. Substantial design improvements allow for simpler and quicker repair, further improving Nordson's industry-leading minimal time to replace wear items.

Nordson Process Sentry™ PLC controllers now enter their fourth generation, moving from PCI-based controls to industry-leading PLC controls. With a user-friendly, 10-inch touchscreen controlling the whole system, the design brings an immediate technology leap, delivering new and simplified control experiences and advanced system customization. The controller also features the unique integration of state-of-the-art Vision software, complementing our Auto-Flo™ II dispense valve. Integrated Vision functionality in the controller enables an operator to use a single interface station to visually confirm pass / fail of each bead, providing quick and easy self-repair.

A new range of Nordson's heavy-duty Rhino SD3 / XD3 Bulk Unloaders displays a robust hydraulic section, reducing downtime and lowering maintenance. Nordson's exclusive ScoreGuard® technology coats high-wear areas, improving the longevity of the hydraulic section. Additionally, by implementing an automatic changeover feature, downtime is reduced by allowing continuous production during a material container change.

New Application Development and Training Center

Following significant investment reflecting the continued growth of Nordson's cold materials dispensing and automotive systems business, the new Application Development and Training Center, is now open. Featuring state-of-the-art labs large enough to house full automobiles or even aircraft wings, Nordson offers a unique environment for customers and staff to conduct material testing, application demonstrations, and training in the heart of the automotive industry near Detroit, USA. 'Our new lab showcases the Pro-Meter S PLC in a variety of configurations,' states Tim Campbell, Automotive Product Portfolio Manager. 'We've done this to ensure that a current or prospective customer can get hands-on experience in the use, functionality, and maintenance of the equipment, which is something we've seen brings value to projects of any size'.

