NORDSON CORPORATION

NORDSON CORPORATION

(NDSN)
Nordson : Powder Coating Case Study - Vulcan Industries

10/25/2019 | 03:47pm EDT

2019-10-25

Looking at ROI a year after installation: A powder coating case study that looks at how Vulcan Industries partnered with Nordson Industrial Coating Systems to increase output efficiently.

William Hutson, CEO and President for Vulcan Industries: 'It's more than solved our problem, capacity-wise, and we received some other really significant benefits from the system that we didn't fully count on seeing. We're saving so much on paint that the system is nearly paying for itself.'

Read the full story. Download a PDF.

Disclaimer

Nordson Corporation published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2019 19:46:03 UTC
EPS Revisions
