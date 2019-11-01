Log in
Nordson : SELECT Integra 508_3 Selective Soldering System Wins Mexico Technology Award

11/01/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

2019-11-01

Liberty Lake, WA, USA - 29 October 2019 - Nordson SELECT, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), is pleased to announce it was awarded a 2019 Mexico Technology Award in the category of selective soldering equipment for the Nordson SELECT Integra® 508.3 selective soldering system. The award was presented to the company during a Wednesday, October 23, 2019 ceremony that took place during the SMTA Guadalajara Expo & Tech Forum in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The Integra® 508.3 is a multi-station selective soldering system designed for high-volume applications with maximum throughput. With its highly flexible configuration, the Integra® 508.3 allows soldering of printed circuit boards as large as 508 x 508 mm (20.0 x 20.0 in.).

Customers can choose between three different variants of the Integra® 508.3 to meet a broad range of selective soldering requirements. The Integra® 508.3S configuration equipped with single fluxer and solder pot provides single board processing.

The Integra® 508.3PD configuration with dual drop-jet fluxers and dual solder pots allows for using two solder nozzles in the same soldering station or processing two boards in a panel simultaneously. The Integra® 508.3PD is capable of processing up to 6 boards at one time. Parallel processing enables fluxing and soldering of two printed circuit boards at the same time doubling machine productivity.

The Integra® 508.3PD 2seg configuration is equipped with dual fluxers and solder pots allowing it to solder two singulated boards in-line in a parallel mode with two segmented conveyors. This allows sequential soldering of two printed circuit boards at the same time without the need for the boards to be in a panel, to be palletized or to require tooling. All variants of the Integra® 508.3 are available with Nordson SELECT's unique automatic solder nozzle cleaning system, which unlike other nozzle cleaning systems, does not spray a liquid or powdered flux, or adipic acid.

The Mexico Technology Awards acknowledge the latest innovations available in Mexico produced by OEM equipment manufacturers and material suppliers during the past twelve months.

For information contact Nordson SELECT at sales.usa@nordsonselect.com, call +1.509.924.4898, or visit our website www.nordsonselect.com.

About Nordson SELECT
Nordson SELECT, is a leading worldwide supplier of selective soldering systems including Novo® standalone machines offering exceptional value and superior process capability ideal for batch production, Cerno® in-line systems delivering uncompromised quality and productivity for demanding soldering applications, and Integra® multi-station modular systems designed to meet the most challenging high-volume requirements by combining parallel processing with multiple soldering nozzles for the ultimate in flexibility and maximum throughput. To find out more, visit www.nordsonSELECT.com, or on social media.

About Nordson Corporation
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. These products are supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in nearly 40 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at http://www.nordson.com,
@Nordson_Corp, or www.facebook.com/nordson.

###

For information:
Nordson SELECT:
Bob Klenke
Marketing Coordinator
Tel: +1.509.924.4898
Email: bob.klenke@nordsonselect.com

International Offices:
Headquarters, Liberty Lake, WA: +1.509.924.4898 www.nordsonselect.com
China: +86.21.3866.9166
Europe: +31.43.352.4466
India: +91.44.4353.9024
Japan: +81.3.3599.5920
Korea: +82.31.765.8337
Southeast Asia: +65.6796.9515
Taiwan: +886.2.2902.1860

Disclaimer

Nordson Corporation published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 21:22:03 UTC
