NORDSON CORPORATION

(NDSN)
Nordson : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

09/09/2019

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Hilton Michael F

NORDSON CORP [ NDSN ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

28601 CLEMENS ROAD

9/6/2019

President, CEO

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

WESTLAKE, OH 44145

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

9/6/2019

S

5000

D

$138.85 (1)

219455

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Securities Acquired

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

(A) or Disposed of

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(D)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Following

Direct (D)

Reported

or Indirect

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Title

Number of

Exercisable

Date

(Instr. 4)

4)

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Shares

Employee Stock

(2)

Common

Options (right to

$61.59

11/28/2022

43000

43000

D

Stock

buy)

Employee Stock

(2)

Common

Options (right to

$71.75

11/25/2023

42700

42700

D

Stock

buy)

Employee Stock

(2)

Common

Options (right to

$79.66

11/24/2024

49100

49100

D

Stock

buy)

Employee Stock

(3)

Common

Options (right to

$70.91

11/23/2025

72800

72800

D

Stock

buy)

Employee Stock

(4)

Common

Options (right to

$107.65

11/21/2026

60400

60400

D

Stock

buy)

Employee Stock

(5)

Common

Options (right to

$127.67

11/20/2027

55800

55800

D

Stock

buy)

Employee Stock

(6)

Common

Options (right to

$124.90

11/26/2028

51400

51400

D

Stock

buy)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Price reflected is the weighted-average sale price for shares sold. The shares were sold in multiple transactions, and the range of sale prices for the transactions reported was $138.85 to $138.93. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or any staff member of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.
  2. All such options have fully vested.
  3. The options vest in 4 equal annual installments beginning on November 23, 2016.
  4. The options vest in 4 equal annual installments beginning on November 21, 2017.
  5. The options vest in 4 equal annual installments beginning on November 20, 2018.
  6. The options vest in 4 equal annual installments beginning on November 26, 2019.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Hilton Michael F

28601 CLEMENS ROAD

X

President, CEO

WESTLAKE, OH 44145

Signatures

Gina A. Beredo

9/9/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Nordson Corporation published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 204 M
EBIT 2019 489 M
Net income 2019 338 M
Debt 2019 1 139 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 23,9x
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,13x
EV / Sales2020 3,85x
Capitalization 7 958 M
