Nordson : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Price reflected is the weighted-average sale price for shares sold. The shares were sold in multiple transactions, and the range of sale prices for the transactions reported was $138.85 to $138.93. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or any staff member of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.
All such options have fully vested.
The options vest in 4 equal annual installments beginning on November 23, 2016.
The options vest in 4 equal annual installments beginning on November 21, 2017.
The options vest in 4 equal annual installments beginning on November 20, 2018.
The options vest in 4 equal annual installments beginning on November 26, 2019.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Hilton Michael F
28601 CLEMENS ROAD
X
President, CEO
WESTLAKE, OH 44145
Signatures
Gina A. Beredo
9/9/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
