Nordson : Switch to an EDI® Die by BOPP Specialist Asia Poly Films reduced gauge variation and downtime and increased output by 25%

2019-09-09

MORBI, GUJARAT, INDIA, September 9, 2019: Asia Poly Films Industries, a versatile producer of biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films for packaging, has substantially reduced downtime and increased throughput on a lamination-grade film line by switching from a relatively new competing supplier's die to a brand-new EDI® Autoflex™ die from Nordson Corporation.

Since it began producing BOPP film in 2017, Asia Poly Films frequently encountered gauge bands and film sagging with the previous die, making it impossible to achieve the degree of flatness required by customers. It was necessary to clean the die every two or three months-a process that meant 48 to 60 hours of production downtime for each cleaning. The die also exhibited gauge variation that could be held within acceptable limits only if the line speed were limited to no more than 2,800 kg/hr.

Since installing the EDI die in February 2019, Asia Poly Films has been running the film line continuously at 3,500 kg/hr with gauge variation maintained 'well within acceptable levels,' according to Dipesh Patel, director. 'In addition, while our old die needed about two hours after line startup to stabilize and start producing film with an acceptable level of gauge variation, the new EDI die stabilizes within only 15 or 20 minutes.'

Using the new EDI die with the same extruder, controls, and polymer recipe as in the past, Asia Poly Films has produced film with lower haze and better gloss, Mr. Patel said.

The EDI die is an Autoflex VI-R triple-manifold unit. Like the die previously used by Asia Poly Films, the Autoflex die is an automatic one, using data from a computerized downstream gauging system to adjust the transverse thickness profile by making changes to the flexible upper lip of the die.

'The Autoflex system responds more rapidly to gauge variations than other automatic dies,' said Mrunal Sanghvi, general sales manager in India for Nordson's Polymer Processing Systems business. 'In addition, Nordson custom-designed the flow channel, or manifold, inside the die to optimize the flow of the specific polymers used by Asia Poly Films. These are two reasons why the EDI die has enabled Asia Poly Films to achieve saleable product in a shorter time after startup, hold to tighter tolerances during the production run, and increase throughput while maintaining product uniformity and quality.'

Asia Poly Films Industries produces BOPP flexible packaging films for tape and textile, lamination, heat sealable, and release-film applications. The firm was established in 2015 and began commercial production of BOPP film in 2017. Email: sales@asiapolyfilms.com. Visit www.asiapolyfilms.com.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used for the precision dispensing of adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials, polymers, plastics and other materials, fluid management, test and inspection, UV curing and plasma surface treatment, all supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at http://www.nordson.com, @Nordson_Corp, or www.facebook.com/nordson.

Nordson Polymer Processing Systems provides customers with engineered components to melt, homogenize, filter, meter, and give shape to plastic and fluid coating materials. Nordson Corporation leverages the collective plastics industry experience from a series of strategic acquisitions to offer a uniquely broad portfolio of industry-leading technologies. Nordson delivers a full range of precision melt stream products - from screws and barrels for extrusion and injection molding - to filtration systems, pumps, and valves - to the extrusion dies and pelletizing systems to meet the constantly evolving needs of the polymer industry.

Nordson Corporation provides customers with local technical sales, service and remanufacturing capabilities through sales organizations and regional manufacturing facilities in over 30 countries. To learn more visit us at http://www.nordsonpolymerprocessing.com or www.facebook.com/NordsonPPS.