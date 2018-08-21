Nordson : The Battery Show 2018

20 Aug 2018

The Battery Show is the biggest show of its kind in North America, and brings together 8,000 engineers and executives, and more than 600 leading suppliers, across the advanced battery supply chain for a one-of-a-kind event where the latest products are launched, ideas are born, relationships are strengthened, and new partnerships are forged.

Join Nordson Sealant Equipment and our Nordson business group peers, as we exhibit our industry leading battery cell assembly solutions! Learn more and find our booth location on The Battery Show profile page.