Nordson Corporation NDSN

NORDSON CORPORATION (NDSN)
My previous session
08/20 10:00:00 pm
134.69 USD   +0.04%
12:07aNORDSON : The Battery Show 2018
PU
08/20NORDSON : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/20NORDSON CORPORA : Reports Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Results
BU
Nordson : The Battery Show 2018

08/21/2018 | 12:07am CEST

20 Aug 2018

The Battery Show is the biggest show of its kind in North America, and brings together 8,000 engineers and executives, and more than 600 leading suppliers, across the advanced battery supply chain for a one-of-a-kind event where the latest products are launched, ideas are born, relationships are strengthened, and new partnerships are forged.

Join Nordson Sealant Equipment and our Nordson business group peers, as we exhibit our industry leading battery cell assembly solutions! Learn more and find our booth location on The Battery Show profile page.

Disclaimer

Nordson Corporation published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 22:06:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 282 M
EBIT 2018 517 M
Net income 2018 375 M
Debt 2018 1 221 M
Yield 2018 0,89%
P/E ratio 2018 21,29
P/E ratio 2019 19,82
EV / Sales 2018 3,97x
EV / Sales 2019 3,69x
Capitalization 7 842 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 153 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Hilton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Merriman Chairman
Gregory Allan Thaxton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Shelly M. Peet CIO & Corporate VP
Joseph P. Keithley Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSON CORPORATION-7.79%7 842
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%5 416
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-9.87%4 926
KRONES AG-7.42%3 830
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.-35.67%3 598
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP0.18%3 508
