NORDSON CORPORATION

NORDSON CORPORATION

(NDSN)
Nordson : YESTECH Showcases FX-940 ULTRA 3D AOI Inspection Solution at Productronica 2019

10/19/2019

2019-10-21

Nordson YESTECH, a subsidiary of Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) and a leading supplier of automated optical, solder paste and conformal coat inspection systems for the electronics industry, will feature their FX-940 ULTRA 3D inspection solution, with powerful new Auto Programming capabilities at the 2019 Productronica exhibition. Nordson YESTECH will exhibit in the Nordson Test & Inspectionpavilion, featuring our complete line of inspection solutions.

Nordson YESTECH's FX-940 ULTRA 3D AOI offers advanced 3D inspection capabilities with newly available image processing technology that integrates several techniques, including 3D metrology, color inspection, normalized correlation and rule-based algorithms, to provide complete inspection coverage with an unmatched low false failure rate. The new Auto Programming feature makes programming easier and faster than ever before.

The FX-940 ULTRA 3D delivers a complete, high-speed inspection solution featuring:

• 5 axis 3D NYT VISION Technology
• Advanced 2D + 3D inspection metrology
• Multi-fringe digital projection with advanced reflection suppression technology
• 1 top-down and 4 side viewing cameras
• Automatic programming tools: • High defect coverage / low false failure
• SPC data collection & reporting

Configurable for all line positions, the FX-940 ULTRA is equally effective for paste, pre / post-reflow and final assembly inspection. Off-line programming maximizes machine utilization and real-time SPC monitoring provides a valuable yield enhancement solution.

'The FX-940 ULTRA 3D is a valuable asset to any organization's quality control and yield management processes' said Don Miller, Nordson YESTECH General Manager. 'Productronica is a great platform to debut our latest technology advancements. We are very excited to offer this powerful new AOI inspection technology and look forward to demonstrating the many benefits it provides.'

Editor's Note
High-resolution images of Nordson YESTECH's product line are available by calling us at: 760-918-8471 or visit http://www.nordsonyestech.com For pricing and availability call Nordson YESTECH's USA HQ at: 760-918-8471 or visit the Nordson YESTECH website at http://www.nordsonyestech.com

About productronica 22nd International Trade Fair 2019
productronica is the world's leading trade fair for innovative electronics and an international gathering for the entire industry. It is the only place that you will find the entire value chain for electronics production united under a single roof. For exhibitors, that means precision placement in their area of expertise. For visitors, it means a comprehensive overview of the entire mark. For more information, visit: www.productronica.com

About Nordson YESTECHHeadquartered in Carlsbad, California, Nordson YESTECH is a leading provider of automated opticalsystems with integrated yield enhancement solutions for the printed circuit board assembly and advanced semiconductor-packagingindustries, Nordson YESTECH is operated and managed by a team of industry experts with a history of success, bringing powerful and cost-effective inspection to the electronics market. The company has sales offices and customer support centers in North America, Asia and Europe. For more information on Nordson YESTECH and its products, visit www.nordsonyestech.com.

About Nordson Corporation
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. These products are supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in nearly 40 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corpor www.facebook.com/nordson.

Disclaimer

Nordson Corporation published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 00:05:03 UTC
EPS Revisions
