Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nordstrom    JWN

NORDSTROM

(JWN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nordstrom Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nordstrom Inc. (“Nordstrom” or “the Company”) (NYSE: JWN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Nordstrom admitted on November 15, 2018, that “some delinquent Nordstrom credit card accounts being charged higher interest in error.” The Company disclosed that it would suffer from an estimated charge of $72 million related to this error. Based on these facts, shares of Nordstrom fell by more than 13% on November 16, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORDSTROM
12:30pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
09/17NORDSTROM : Promotes Ken Worzel as Chief Operating Officer
PU
09/17Consumer Cos Rebound as Oil Prices Fade -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
09/12NORDSTROM : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
09/12NORDSTROM : Amendment to a previously filed 4
PU
09/09NEW CONCEPTS @NORDSTROM MEN LAUNCHES : 1017 alyx 9sm
PU
09/06NORDSTROM : Rack To Open At Willowbrook Shopping Centre In Langley, British Colu..
AQ
09/05Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
09/05NORDSTROM : Local Expands into New York City
PR
09/04NORDSTROM : Post-effective amendment to an S-8 filing
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 466 M
EBIT 2020 814 M
Net income 2020 517 M
Debt 2020 2 100 M
Yield 2020 4,66%
P/E ratio 2020 9,81x
P/E ratio 2021 9,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
EV / Sales2021 0,46x
Capitalization 5 049 M
Chart NORDSTROM
Duration : Period :
Nordstrom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDSTROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 34,28  $
Last Close Price 32,59  $
Spread / Highest target 68,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik B. Nordstrom Co-President & Director
Peter E. Nordstrom Co-President & Director
Brad D. Smith Chairman
Anne L. Bramman Chief Financial Officer
Edmond Mesrobian Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSTROM-30.08%5 049
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%14 704
KOHL'S CORPORATION-24.50%7 971
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-2.79%6 853
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED-0.07%6 762
MACY'S-45.37%5 026
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group