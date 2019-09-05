Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nordstrom    JWN

NORDSTROM

(JWN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Nordstrom Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Nordstrom Inc. (“Nordstrom” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JWN). This investigation concerns whether Nordstrom has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 15, 2018, the company announced disappointing sales results, weakening sales growth, and that credit card holders were charged incorrect interest amounts. On this news, Nordstrom’s share price fell by more than 13%, closing at $50.93 on November 16, 2018.

If you acquired Nordstrom securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORDSTROM
09:01pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
09:01aNORDSTROM : Local Expands into New York City
PR
09/04NORDSTROM : Post-effective amendment to an S-8 filing
PU
09/04NORDSTROM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
08/30Dollar Chains Record Steady Sales Gains -- WSJ
DJ
08/29NORDSTROM : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/26NORDSTROM INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/23NORDSTROM : Joins G7 Fashion Pact To Address Global Climate Crisis
PR
08/23NORDSTROM : Republicans have no clue how to handle their deranged 'Messiah'
AQ
08/22MARKET SNAPSHOT: Boeing's Shares Buoy Dow Industrials But Broader Stock Marke..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 466 M
EBIT 2020 814 M
Net income 2020 517 M
Debt 2020 2 100 M
Yield 2020 4,89%
P/E ratio 2020 9,35x
P/E ratio 2021 8,83x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
EV / Sales2021 0,45x
Capitalization 4 813 M
Chart NORDSTROM
Duration : Period :
Nordstrom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDSTROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 34,06  $
Last Close Price 31,07  $
Spread / Highest target 77,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik B. Nordstrom Co-President & Director
Peter E. Nordstrom Co-President & Director
Brad D. Smith Chairman
Anne L. Bramman Chief Financial Officer
Edmond Mesrobian Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSTROM-36.69%4 571
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%13 888
KOHL'S CORPORATION-29.02%7 630
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-5.58%6 811
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED-5.79%6 475
MACY'S-49.93%4 606
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group