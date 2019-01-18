Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nordstrom Inc. Investors (JWN)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
Nordstrom Inc. (“Nordstrom” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JWN)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
The investigation concerns whether the Company issued materially
misleading business information to the investing public. On November 15,
2018, the Company announced poor same store sales results, weakening
sales growth, and that credit card holders charged incorrect interest
amounts. On this news, shares of Nordstrom fell sharply in value on
November 16, 2018, thereby injuring investors.
If you purchased Nordstrom securities, have information or would like to
learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G.
Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by
telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
