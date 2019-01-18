Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/18 04:00:00 pm
47.525 USD   +3.59%
2018Kohl's profit forecast misses estimates, shares slip
RE
2018NORDSTROM, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2018Bed Bath & Beyond Is Missing Out on the Retail Rally -- WSJ
DJ
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nordstrom Inc. Investors (JWN)

0
01/18/2019 | 04:48pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Nordstrom Inc. (“Nordstrom” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JWN) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

The investigation concerns whether the Company issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. On November 15, 2018, the Company announced poor same store sales results, weakening sales growth, and that credit card holders charged incorrect interest amounts. On this news, shares of Nordstrom fell sharply in value on November 16, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Nordstrom securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 16 002 M
EBIT 2019 927 M
Net income 2019 592 M
Debt 2019 1 373 M
Yield 2019 3,26%
P/E ratio 2019 13,14
P/E ratio 2020 12,46
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
Capitalization 7 677 M
Chart NORDSTROM
Duration : Period :
Nordstrom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDSTROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 52,9 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik B. Nordstrom Co-President & Director
Peter E. Nordstrom Co-President & Director
Brad D. Smith Chairman
Anne L. Bramman Chief Financial Officer
Edmond Mesrobian Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSTROM-3.43%7 677
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%19 617
KOHL'S CORPORATION3.77%11 368
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA4.47%8 035
MACY'S-16.89%7 610
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED1.42%7 262
