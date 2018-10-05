Nordstrom : Amendment to a previously filed 4

SEC Form 4

Explanation of Responses:

1. The option exercise and sales reported herein are pursuant to a 10b5-1 Trading Plan entered into on 9/4/2018.

2. This option was previously reported as an option for 118,828 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $12.58 per share. The number of options was subsequently adjusted, pursuant to a special dividend adjustment on October 6, 2015, to reflect an additional option of 8,423 shares of common stock at the same price.

3. Exercisable in four equal annual installments commencing on 2/27/2010.

4. The price reported represents the weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $60.73 to $61.725, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to

Nordstrom, Inc., any security holder of Nordstrom, Inc., or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth in this footnote to this Form 4.

5. The price reported represents the weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $61.73 to $62.70, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to Nordstrom, Inc., any security holder of Nordstrom, Inc., or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth in this footnote to this Form 4.

6. The price reported represents the weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $62.73 to $62.70, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to Nordstrom, Inc., any security holder of Nordstrom, Inc., or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth in this footnote to this Form 4.

