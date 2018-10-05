Log in
NORDSTROM (JWN)

NORDSTROM (JWN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/05 09:57:42 pm
60.245 USD   +1.54%
Nordstrom : Amendment to a previously filed 4

10/05/2018 | 08:48pm CEST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

  • 1. The option exercise and sales reported herein are pursuant to a 10b5-1 Trading Plan entered into on 9/4/2018.

  • 2. This option was previously reported as an option for 118,828 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $12.58 per share. The number of options was subsequently adjusted, pursuant to a special dividend adjustment on October 6, 2015, to reflect an additional option of 8,423 shares of common stock at the same price.

  • 3. Exercisable in four equal annual installments commencing on 2/27/2010.

  • 4. The price reported represents the weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $60.73 to $61.725, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to

Nordstrom, Inc., any security holder of Nordstrom, Inc., or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth in this footnote to this Form 4.

5. The price reported represents the weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $61.73 to $62.70, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to Nordstrom, Inc., any security holder of Nordstrom, Inc., or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth in this footnote to this Form 4.

6. The price reported represents the weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $62.73 to $62.70, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to Nordstrom, Inc., any security holder of Nordstrom, Inc., or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth in this footnote to this Form 4.

Remarks:

Kaj Trapp, Attorney-in-Fact

10/05/2018

f*o* rSBignlaaktuereWo.f NReoprodrstitnrgomPerson Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Nordstrom Inc. published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 18:47:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 910 M
EBIT 2019 949 M
Net income 2019 613 M
Debt 2019 1 442 M
Yield 2019 2,52%
P/E ratio 2019 16,50
P/E ratio 2020 15,69
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
Capitalization 10 001 M
Chart NORDSTROM
Duration : Period :
Nordstrom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDSTROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 59,5 $
Spread / Average Target 0,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik B. Nordstrom Co-President & Director
Blake W. Nordstrom Co-President & Director
Peter E. Nordstrom Co-President & Director
Philip Glen Satre Chairman
Anne L. Bramman Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSTROM25.12%10 001
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%19 188
KOHL'S CORPORATION32.55%11 983
MACY'S30.49%10 090
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED-6.74%7 763
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-0.60%6 455
