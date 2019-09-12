Nordstrom : Amendment to a previously filed 4

On August 26, 2019, the Reporting Person filed a Form 4 reflecting the grant of 38,520 Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs"). Pursuant to SEC rules and the terms and conditions of the grant, the grant of RSUs may be reported within either Table I or Table II of Form 4, and were reported in Table II. Historically, executives of the issuer have reported grants of RSUs within Table I, and this amendment is being filed to reflect the August 26, 2019 grant on Table I in accordance with that prior practice.