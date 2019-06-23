Nordstrom : Anniversary Benefits for Nordy Club Cardmembers

Anniversary Benefits for Nordy Club Cardmembers

Our Anniversary Sale is our biggest sale of the year - July 19 to August 4 - featuring new arrivals at discounted prices for a limited time. We're curating our assortment to focus on our customers' favorite brands, offering something for everyone in every category, including apparel, shoes, accessories, beauty, active and home.

While it's a great time for a deal, it's also a great time to be a member of our loyalty program, The Nordy Club. All the typical benefits of being a member will be available during the sale - 3x points per $1 spent for cardmembers - but since this is our first Anniversary Sale with our enhanced program, we're pulling all the stops on exclusive pre-sale experiences for our most loyal customers.

Every shopping veteran knows the best deals happen at the start of the sale, so below is an overview on how Nordy Club cardmembers can use Early Access to the sale, how to pre-order products from the sale and the experiences we are offering in our top two markets - NYC and LA.

Early Access

All Nordstrom cardmembers can shop Early Access online and in-store starting July 12 before the sale opens to the public.

Not a U.S. Nordstrom Retail or Visa cardmember? Sign up by July 10 and receive a $60 Bonus Note (gift card) plus receive Early Access to the sale.

In-Store Pre-Shop

All Icon and Ambassador cardmembers will be able to shop even before the Early Access.

Ambassadors can pre-shop the sale in stores starting on July 10 - Icon members get an additional day and can start shopping July 9.

Pre-Order

Icon and Ambassador cardmembers in NYC and LA will be able to pre-order from the sale online June 28-30 - Icons can start on June 27.

They can then pick up their orders in stores starting on July 10 - the 9th for Icon members.

Shopping is only half the fun. For those who want to pick up their orders on July 11, we're throwing pick up parties at the Nordstrom Local service hub on Melrose in LA and the Trunk Club NY Clubhouse.

At Nordstrom Local Melrose, we will have an all-day experience for customers that features catering of sweets, fun drinks, a selfie station and more - as well as access to all the Nordstrom Local services like alternations.

The Trunk Club NY Clubhouse will feature catered bites, a full bar, a meet and greet with our NYC leadership and a chance to shop select Anniversary Sale product.

As is the case throughout the year, convenient services like alterations and tailoring, free styling services, free standard shipping and curbside pickup are available to everyone throughout the sale.

