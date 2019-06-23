Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nordstrom    JWN

NORDSTROM

(JWN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 06/21 04:01:22 pm
33.4 USD   +0.57%
08:45pNORDSTROM : Anniversary Benefits for Nordy Club Cardmembers
PU
06/18NORDSTROM : Furthering Our Commitment to Human Rights
PU
06/11LOCAL MARKET STRATEGY : Q&A with Ken Worzel
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nordstrom : Anniversary Benefits for Nordy Club Cardmembers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/23/2019 | 08:45pm EDT
Anniversary Benefits for Nordy Club Cardmembers

Our Anniversary Sale is our biggest sale of the year - July 19 to August 4 - featuring new arrivals at discounted prices for a limited time. We're curating our assortment to focus on our customers' favorite brands, offering something for everyone in every category, including apparel, shoes, accessories, beauty, active and home.

While it's a great time for a deal, it's also a great time to be a member of our loyalty program, The Nordy Club. All the typical benefits of being a member will be available during the sale - 3x points per $1 spent for cardmembers - but since this is our first Anniversary Sale with our enhanced program, we're pulling all the stops on exclusive pre-sale experiences for our most loyal customers.

Every shopping veteran knows the best deals happen at the start of the sale, so below is an overview on how Nordy Club cardmembers can use Early Access to the sale, how to pre-order products from the sale and the experiences we are offering in our top two markets - NYC and LA.

Early Access

  • All Nordstrom cardmembers can shop Early Access online and in-store starting July 12 before the sale opens to the public.
  • Not a U.S. Nordstrom Retail or Visa cardmember? Sign up by July 10 and receive a $60 Bonus Note (gift card) plus receive Early Access to the sale.

In-Store Pre-Shop

  • All Icon and Ambassador cardmembers will be able to shop even before the Early Access.
  • Ambassadors can pre-shop the sale in stores starting on July 10 - Icon members get an additional day and can start shopping July 9.

Pre-Order

  • Icon and Ambassador cardmembers in NYC and LA will be able to pre-order from the sale online June 28-30 - Icons can start on June 27.
  • They can then pick up their orders in stores starting on July 10 - the 9th for Icon members.

Shopping is only half the fun. For those who want to pick up their orders on July 11, we're throwing pick up parties at the Nordstrom Local service hub on Melrose in LA and the Trunk Club NY Clubhouse.

  • At Nordstrom Local Melrose, we will have an all-day experience for customers that features catering of sweets, fun drinks, a selfie station and more - as well as access to all the Nordstrom Local services like alternations.
  • The Trunk Club NY Clubhouse will feature catered bites, a full bar, a meet and greet with our NYC leadership and a chance to shop select Anniversary Sale product.

As is the case throughout the year, convenient services like alterations and tailoring, free styling services, free standard shipping and curbside pickup are available to everyone throughout the sale.

Disclaimer

Nordstrom Inc. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 00:44:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORDSTROM
08:45pNORDSTROM : Anniversary Benefits for Nordy Club Cardmembers
PU
06/18NORDSTROM : Furthering Our Commitment to Human Rights
PU
06/11LOCAL MARKET STRATEGY : Q&A with Ken Worzel
PU
06/10NORDSTROM : Announces Six Food And Beverage Concepts For NYC Flagship Opening In..
PR
06/07NORDSTROM : Walgreens, Nordstrom tapping Narvar Concierge for product pickup, re..
AQ
06/06NORDSTROM : Participating in Pride
PU
06/05NORDSTROM : Securities offered to employees pursuant to employee benefit plans
PU
06/05NORDSTROM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
06/05NORDSTROM : Announces New Human Rights Goal to Empower Women Within it's Global ..
PU
05/31NORDSTROM : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 15 690 M
EBIT 2020 820 M
Net income 2020 531 M
Debt 2020 2 187 M
Yield 2020 4,56%
P/E ratio 2020 9,89
P/E ratio 2021 9,18
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Capitalization 5 165 M
Chart NORDSTROM
Duration : Period :
Nordstrom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDSTROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 38,8 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik B. Nordstrom Co-President & Director
Peter E. Nordstrom Co-President & Director
Brad D. Smith Chairman
Anne L. Bramman Chief Financial Officer
Edmond Mesrobian Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSTROM-28.34%4 974
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%15 301
KOHL'S CORPORATION-29.33%8 204
MACY'S-25.12%6 523
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED0.43%6 373
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-17.77%6 078
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About