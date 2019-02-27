Log in
Nordstrom : Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

0
02/27/2019

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced today that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of 37 cents per share payable on March 26, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2019.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 379 stores in 40 states, including 121 full-line stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; 244 Nordstrom Rack stores; three Jeffrey boutiques; two clearance stores; six Trunk Club clubhouses; and three Nordstrom Local service concept. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.comNordstromrack.comHauteLook and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 992 M
EBIT 2019 929 M
Net income 2019 571 M
Debt 2019 1 375 M
Yield 2019 3,28%
P/E ratio 2019 13,62
P/E ratio 2020 12,40
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
Capitalization 7 628 M
Chart NORDSTROM
Duration : Period :
Nordstrom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDSTROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 51,3 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik B. Nordstrom Co-President & Director
Peter E. Nordstrom Co-President & Director
Brad D. Smith Chairman
Anne L. Bramman Chief Financial Officer
Edmond Mesrobian Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSTROM-3.86%7 628
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%20 534
COLES GROUP LTD-1.62%11 063
KOHL'S CORPORATION-0.72%10 937
MACY'S-16.99%7 601
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-2.34%7 575
