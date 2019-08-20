Log in
NORDSTROM

(JWN)
Nordstrom : Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

08/20/2019

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced today that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of 37 cents per share payable on September 16, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019.

ABOUT NORDSTROM

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 380 stores in 40 states, including 118 full-line stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; 248 Nordstrom Rack stores; three Jeffrey boutiques; two clearance stores; six Trunk Club clubhouses; and three Nordstrom Local service concepts. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 618 M
EBIT 2020 804 M
Net income 2020 512 M
Debt 2020 2 214 M
Yield 2020 6,05%
P/E ratio 2020 7,57x
P/E ratio 2021 7,15x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
EV / Sales2021 0,39x
Capitalization 3 889 M
Chart NORDSTROM
Duration : Period :
Nordstrom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDSTROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 35,56  $
Last Close Price 25,15  $
Spread / Highest target 119%
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik B. Nordstrom Co-President & Director
Peter E. Nordstrom Co-President & Director
Brad D. Smith Chairman
Anne L. Bramman Chief Financial Officer
Edmond Mesrobian Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSTROM-45.68%4 036
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%14 620
KOHL'S CORPORATION-27.34%7 810
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-8.73%6 493
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED-6.52%6 463
MACY'S-45.84%4 983
