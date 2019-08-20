Nordstrom : Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced today that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of 37 cents per share payable on September 16, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019.

ABOUT NORDSTROM

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 380 stores in 40 states, including 118 full-line stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; 248 Nordstrom Rack stores; three Jeffrey boutiques; two clearance stores; six Trunk Club clubhouses; and three Nordstrom Local service concepts. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

